SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹484.7
Prev. Close₹480
Turnover(Lac.)₹16.39
Day's High₹484.7
Day's Low₹456.05
52 Week's High₹759.5
52 Week's Low₹400
Book Value₹58.08
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)573.17
P/E67.51
EPS7.11
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
12.18
6.09
6.09
2.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
45.15
45.93
39.52
22.83
Net Worth
57.33
52.02
45.61
25.42
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
171.21
136.2
yoy growth (%)
25.7
Raw materials
-113.49
-81.4
As % of sales
66.28
59.76
Employee costs
-17.24
-16.37
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
7.41
7.46
Depreciation
-3.55
-4.15
Tax paid
-2.46
-2.04
Working capital
17.47
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
25.7
Op profit growth
3.75
EBIT growth
11.14
Net profit growth
30.55
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
316.87
362.22
315.61
219.41
179.69
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
316.87
362.22
315.61
219.41
179.69
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3
1.95
1.4
0.19
0.13
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Swapnil Jain
Chairperson
Asha Jain
Executive Director
Priya Jain
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Achyutanand Mishra
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Naozer Aibara
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kanchan Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Pavna Industries Ltd
Summary
Pavna Industries Limited was incorporated as Pavna Locks Private Limited on April 19, 1994 with the Registrar of Companies, Kanpur. The status of the Company was changed to Public Limited and the name was changed to Pavna Locks Limited on October 30, 2000. Further, the Company name changed to Pavna Zadi Security Systems Limited on October 30, 2000 and subsequently, got changed to Pavna Industries Limited on April 30, 2019. The Company is a manufacturer and supplier of high-quality reliable auto mobile parts such as Ignition Switches, Fuel Tank Caps, Latches, Auto Locks, Handles, Switches, Oil Pump, Carburettor, Throttle Body, Fuel Cocks, Injection System, Casting Components and other automotive parts solutions for automobile applications, serving automobile, agricultural and other applications worldwide and having a diversified product portfolio.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of wide range of automotive components for reputed Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) as per their requirements primarily catering to various vehicle segments, including, passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, heavy and light commercial vehicles and off-road vehicles. The Company provide aftermarket sales and services, including, products manufactured such as filters, clutch plates, bearings, wiper blades and brake shoes. The Company has ultra-modern manufacturing plants in India, located in Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh), Aurangabad (Maharashtra), & Pantnagar (Uttarakhand). Facilities
The Pavna Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹470.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pavna Industries Ltd is ₹573.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Pavna Industries Ltd is 67.51 and 8.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pavna Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pavna Industries Ltd is ₹400 and ₹759.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Pavna Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.13%, 3 Years at 66.72%, 1 Year at 16.22%, 6 Month at -5.39%, 3 Month at -2.30% and 1 Month at -15.39%.
