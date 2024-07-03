Summary

Pavna Industries Limited was incorporated as Pavna Locks Private Limited on April 19, 1994 with the Registrar of Companies, Kanpur. The status of the Company was changed to Public Limited and the name was changed to Pavna Locks Limited on October 30, 2000. Further, the Company name changed to Pavna Zadi Security Systems Limited on October 30, 2000 and subsequently, got changed to Pavna Industries Limited on April 30, 2019. The Company is a manufacturer and supplier of high-quality reliable auto mobile parts such as Ignition Switches, Fuel Tank Caps, Latches, Auto Locks, Handles, Switches, Oil Pump, Carburettor, Throttle Body, Fuel Cocks, Injection System, Casting Components and other automotive parts solutions for automobile applications, serving automobile, agricultural and other applications worldwide and having a diversified product portfolio.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of wide range of automotive components for reputed Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) as per their requirements primarily catering to various vehicle segments, including, passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, heavy and light commercial vehicles and off-road vehicles. The Company provide aftermarket sales and services, including, products manufactured such as filters, clutch plates, bearings, wiper blades and brake shoes. The Company has ultra-modern manufacturing plants in India, located in Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh), Aurangabad (Maharashtra), & Pantnagar (Uttarakhand). Facilities

