Pavna Industries Ltd Share Price

470.55
(-1.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:04 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open484.7
  • Day's High484.7
  • 52 Wk High759.5
  • Prev. Close480
  • Day's Low456.05
  • 52 Wk Low 400
  • Turnover (lac)16.39
  • P/E67.51
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value58.08
  • EPS7.11
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)573.17
  • Div. Yield0
Pavna Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

484.7

Prev. Close

480

Turnover(Lac.)

16.39

Day's High

484.7

Day's Low

456.05

52 Week's High

759.5

52 Week's Low

400

Book Value

58.08

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

573.17

P/E

67.51

EPS

7.11

Divi. Yield

0

Pavna Industries Ltd Corporate Action

20 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Sep, 2024

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

20 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Pavna Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Pavna Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:01 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.44%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.44%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.03%

Non-Institutions: 29.52%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Pavna Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

12.18

6.09

6.09

2.59

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

45.15

45.93

39.52

22.83

Net Worth

57.33

52.02

45.61

25.42

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

171.21

136.2

yoy growth (%)

25.7

Raw materials

-113.49

-81.4

As % of sales

66.28

59.76

Employee costs

-17.24

-16.37

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020

Profit before tax

7.41

7.46

Depreciation

-3.55

-4.15

Tax paid

-2.46

-2.04

Working capital

17.47

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

25.7

Op profit growth

3.75

EBIT growth

11.14

Net profit growth

30.55

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

316.87

362.22

315.61

219.41

179.69

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

316.87

362.22

315.61

219.41

179.69

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3

1.95

1.4

0.19

0.13

Pavna Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Pavna Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Swapnil Jain

Chairperson

Asha Jain

Executive Director

Priya Jain

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Achyutanand Mishra

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Naozer Aibara

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kanchan Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pavna Industries Ltd

Summary

Pavna Industries Limited was incorporated as Pavna Locks Private Limited on April 19, 1994 with the Registrar of Companies, Kanpur. The status of the Company was changed to Public Limited and the name was changed to Pavna Locks Limited on October 30, 2000. Further, the Company name changed to Pavna Zadi Security Systems Limited on October 30, 2000 and subsequently, got changed to Pavna Industries Limited on April 30, 2019. The Company is a manufacturer and supplier of high-quality reliable auto mobile parts such as Ignition Switches, Fuel Tank Caps, Latches, Auto Locks, Handles, Switches, Oil Pump, Carburettor, Throttle Body, Fuel Cocks, Injection System, Casting Components and other automotive parts solutions for automobile applications, serving automobile, agricultural and other applications worldwide and having a diversified product portfolio.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of wide range of automotive components for reputed Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) as per their requirements primarily catering to various vehicle segments, including, passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, heavy and light commercial vehicles and off-road vehicles. The Company provide aftermarket sales and services, including, products manufactured such as filters, clutch plates, bearings, wiper blades and brake shoes. The Company has ultra-modern manufacturing plants in India, located in Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh), Aurangabad (Maharashtra), & Pantnagar (Uttarakhand). Facilities
Company FAQs

What is the Pavna Industries Ltd share price today?

The Pavna Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹470.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Pavna Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pavna Industries Ltd is ₹573.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Pavna Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Pavna Industries Ltd is 67.51 and 8.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Pavna Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pavna Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pavna Industries Ltd is ₹400 and ₹759.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Pavna Industries Ltd?

Pavna Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.13%, 3 Years at 66.72%, 1 Year at 16.22%, 6 Month at -5.39%, 3 Month at -2.30% and 1 Month at -15.39%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Pavna Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Pavna Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.44 %
Institutions - 0.03 %
Public - 29.53 %

