iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Pavna Industries to Review Stock Split Proposal at July 2 Board Meeting

30 Jun 2025 , 02:57 PM

Pavna Industries is in the spotlight on Monday, as the company’s board meeting scheduled for July 2, 2025. A stock split proposal that could change the face value of its equity shares currently set at ₹10 apiece into smaller units. The move is still subject to shareholder nod and other regulatory green lights.

In a filing dated June 28, the company informed exchanges that its board will deliberate on the proposal next Wednesday. The meeting may also cover additional matters as permitted by the board.

The auto component stock, which has delivered more than 400% returns in the past four years, slipped slightly in Friday’s trade. It closed 2.43% lower at ₹403.10 per share. Whereas, Pavna Industries shares have gained 6.85% on June 30, 2025 trading at ₹431.90 at 2:53 PM.

Pavna’s recent financial performance, however, showed some strain. For the quarter ended March 2025, the company posted a net profit of ₹1.70 crore, down nearly 37% from the ₹2.68 crore reported in the same period last year. Revenue, too, saw a decline falling to ₹66.23 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to ₹81.45 crore a year earlier.

For the full financial year, Pavna reported a consolidated profit of ₹7.37 crore a 30% dip from the ₹10.56 crore earned in FY24. Total revenue also slipped modestly to ₹308.24 crore, from ₹316.87 crore in the previous fiscal.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • AGM
  • board meeting
  • financial performance
  • Indian Market News
  • Pavna Industries
  • stock market news
  • Stock Market today
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Indices may open higher on July 01, 2025

Indices may open higher on July 01, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Jul 2025|09:01 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 1st July 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 1st July 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Jul 2025|06:39 AM
Oswal Group to Build Ludhiana’s Largest Hotel in Tie-Up with Marriott’s Westin Brand

Oswal Group to Build Ludhiana’s Largest Hotel in Tie-Up with Marriott’s Westin Brand

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jun 2025|11:27 PM
Apollo Hospitals to List Pharmacy and Digital Health Units in 18 to 21 Months

Apollo Hospitals to List Pharmacy and Digital Health Units in 18 to 21 Months

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jun 2025|09:46 PM
JK Cement Declares ₹15 Final Dividend for FY25; Record Date Set for July 8

JK Cement Declares ₹15 Final Dividend for FY25; Record Date Set for July 8

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jun 2025|08:00 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.