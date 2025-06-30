Pavna Industries to Review Stock Split Proposal at July 2 Board Meeting

Pavna Industries is in the spotlight on Monday, as the company’s board meeting scheduled for July 2, 2025. A stock split proposal that could change the face value of its equity shares currently set at ₹10 apiece into smaller units. The move is still subject to shareholder nod and other regulatory green lights.

In a filing dated June 28, the company informed exchanges that its board will deliberate on the proposal next Wednesday. The meeting may also cover additional matters as permitted by the board.

The auto component stock, which has delivered more than 400% returns in the past four years, slipped slightly in Friday’s trade. It closed 2.43% lower at ₹403.10 per share. Whereas, Pavna Industries shares have gained 6.85% on June 30, 2025 trading at ₹431.90 at 2:53 PM.

Pavna’s recent financial performance, however, showed some strain. For the quarter ended March 2025, the company posted a net profit of ₹1.70 crore, down nearly 37% from the ₹2.68 crore reported in the same period last year. Revenue, too, saw a decline falling to ₹66.23 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to ₹81.45 crore a year earlier.

For the full financial year, Pavna reported a consolidated profit of ₹7.37 crore a 30% dip from the ₹10.56 crore earned in FY24. Total revenue also slipped modestly to ₹308.24 crore, from ₹316.87 crore in the previous fiscal.

