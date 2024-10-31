iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Pavna Industries Ltd EGM

505
(-1.13%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Pavna Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM16 Oct 20249 Nov 2024
1. FURTHER RAISING OF FUNDS UP TO RS. 410,80,50,000 BY WAY OF PREFERENTIAL ISSUE 2. INCREASE IN FOREIGN INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR (FII) HOLDING LIMITS 3. MEMBERS APPROVAL IN EXTRA-ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING Corrigendum to the Notice of EGM dated October 16, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.10.2024) Proceedings of EGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/11/2024) Scrutinizer Report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
EGM1 Oct 202423 Oct 2024
EGM 23/10/2024 Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024) Proceedings of EGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/10/2024) Scrutinizers Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/10/2024)

Pavna Industries: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Pavna Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.