|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|16 Oct 2024
|9 Nov 2024
|1. FURTHER RAISING OF FUNDS UP TO RS. 410,80,50,000 BY WAY OF PREFERENTIAL ISSUE 2. INCREASE IN FOREIGN INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR (FII) HOLDING LIMITS 3. MEMBERS APPROVAL IN EXTRA-ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING Corrigendum to the Notice of EGM dated October 16, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.10.2024) Proceedings of EGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/11/2024) Scrutinizer Report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
|EGM
|1 Oct 2024
|23 Oct 2024
|EGM 23/10/2024 Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024) Proceedings of EGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/10/2024) Scrutinizers Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/10/2024)
