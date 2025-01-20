iifl-logo-icon 1
Pavna Industries Ltd Key Ratios

505
(0.00%)
Jan 20, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

22.09

Op profit growth

6.99

EBIT growth

11.76

Net profit growth

69.45

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

9.05

10.33

EBIT margin

7.3

7.97

Net profit margin

2.85

2.05

RoCE

15.93

RoNW

4.19

RoA

1.55

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

11.83

24.43

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

3.65

-2.59

Book value per share

78.64

103.19

Valuation ratios

P/E

6.98

P/CEPS

22.59

P/B

1.04

EV/EBIDTA

7.9

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-31.76

-33.02

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

56.6

Inventory days

61.75

Creditor days

-56.92

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.98

-3.76

Net debt / equity

1.2

1.77

Net debt / op. profit

2.91

2.56

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-63.24

-59.18

Employee costs

-10.72

-12.33

Other costs

-16.97

-18.14

