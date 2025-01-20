Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
22.09
Op profit growth
6.99
EBIT growth
11.76
Net profit growth
69.45
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
9.05
10.33
EBIT margin
7.3
7.97
Net profit margin
2.85
2.05
RoCE
15.93
RoNW
4.19
RoA
1.55
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
11.83
24.43
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
3.65
-2.59
Book value per share
78.64
103.19
Valuation ratios
P/E
6.98
P/CEPS
22.59
P/B
1.04
EV/EBIDTA
7.9
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-31.76
-33.02
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
56.6
Inventory days
61.75
Creditor days
-56.92
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.98
-3.76
Net debt / equity
1.2
1.77
Net debt / op. profit
2.91
2.56
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-63.24
-59.18
Employee costs
-10.72
-12.33
Other costs
-16.97
-18.14
No Record Found
