|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
171.21
136.2
yoy growth (%)
25.7
Raw materials
-113.49
-81.4
As % of sales
66.28
59.76
Employee costs
-17.24
-16.37
As % of sales
10.07
12.02
Other costs
-25.19
-23.69
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.71
17.39
Operating profit
15.27
14.72
OPM
8.92
10.81
Depreciation
-3.55
-4.15
Interest expense
-4.45
-3.21
Other income
0.14
0.11
Profit before tax
7.41
7.46
Taxes
-2.46
-2.04
Tax rate
-33.19
-27.34
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
4.95
5.42
Exceptional items
0.34
-1.36
Net profit
5.29
4.05
yoy growth (%)
30.55
NPM
3.09
2.97
