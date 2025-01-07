iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Pavna Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

457.2
(-2.84%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:23 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Pavna Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

171.21

136.2

yoy growth (%)

25.7

Raw materials

-113.49

-81.4

As % of sales

66.28

59.76

Employee costs

-17.24

-16.37

As % of sales

10.07

12.02

Other costs

-25.19

-23.69

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.71

17.39

Operating profit

15.27

14.72

OPM

8.92

10.81

Depreciation

-3.55

-4.15

Interest expense

-4.45

-3.21

Other income

0.14

0.11

Profit before tax

7.41

7.46

Taxes

-2.46

-2.04

Tax rate

-33.19

-27.34

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

4.95

5.42

Exceptional items

0.34

-1.36

Net profit

5.29

4.05

yoy growth (%)

30.55

NPM

3.09

2.97

Pavna Industries : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Pavna Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.