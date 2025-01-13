Pavna Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
12.18
6.09
6.09
2.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
45.15
45.93
39.52
22.83
Net Worth
57.33
52.02
45.61
25.42
Minority Interest
Debt
88.7
75.08
45.4
41.25
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.95
1.25
1.15
0.34
Total Liabilities
146.98
128.35
92.16
67.01
Fixed Assets
57.47
48.19
46.41
43.57
Intangible Assets
Investments
12.19
12.19
9.64
7.82
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.59
0
0
0
Networking Capital
76.51
67.71
35.82
15.33
Inventories
66.82
57.25
29.25
18.12
Inventory Days
62.35
48.55
Sundry Debtors
43.75
40.82
27.95
19.23
Debtor Days
59.58
51.53
Other Current Assets
16.5
11.22
11.78
5.32
Sundry Creditors
-43.57
-37.7
-29.56
-18.66
Creditor Days
63.01
50
Other Current Liabilities
-6.98
-3.88
-3.6
-8.68
Cash
0.21
0.24
0.28
0.32
Total Assets
146.97
128.33
92.15
67.04
