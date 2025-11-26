Pavna Industries Plans ₹250 Crore Investment in Uttar Pradesh Under New Agreement

Pavna Industries Limited (PIL) has entered into an agreement with the Government of Uttar Pradesh for setting up a new project in the state. The agreement outlines the company’s long-term investment and expansion commitments in Uttar Pradesh.

The company plans to invest around ₹250 crore over the next three to five years. This planned investment is aimed at supporting the proposed project and strengthening PIL’s manufacturing footprint.

The new project is expected to generate employment for nearly 500 people. The company noted that this initiative aligns with Uttar Pradesh’s focus on driving industrial growth and job creation.

PIL confirmed that it does not hold any shareholding in the Government of Uttar Pradesh, nor does the government hold equity in the company. Under the agreement, the Uttar Pradesh government will facilitate the project’s establishment, including approvals, permissions, registrations and clearances required under state regulations.

The state government will also support the company in availing incentives under applicable state and central schemes. These benefits are typically extended to manufacturing and industrial projects to promote regional development.

Pavna Industries clarified that the agreement does not involve any special rights, such as board appointments, subscription rights or restrictions on capital structure.

The agreement does not fall under related-party transactions, and PIL confirmed that its promoters or group companies have no connection with the counterparty. The agreement does not involve any issuance of shares, and no pricing or class-of-share details apply in this case.

The company stated that there are no additional disclosures related to nominee directors or conflict of interest. Any future amendment or termination of this agreement, if applicable, will be reported separately to the stock exchanges.

