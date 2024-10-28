Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 23 Oct 2024

Pavna Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Monday october 28 2024. Approved Unaudited Financial results for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/10/2024)

Board Meeting 19 Oct 2024 19 Oct 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting

Board Meeting 16 Oct 2024 11 Oct 2024

Pavna Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider the proposal for further fund raising to augment the financial resources of the Company by issuance of equity shares convertible instruments any other securities or any combinations thereof in one or more tranches as may be decided by the Board and to approve appointment of necessary intermediaries if any for all the matters incidental thereto; and consequent amendments in Memorandum & Articles of Association of the company; if required subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of shareholders of the Company. In addition to the items listed herein above the Board may consider any other matter with the permission of the Chairman. 1. FURTHER RAISING OF FUNDS UP TO RS. 410,80,50,000 BY WAY OF PREFERENTIAL ISSUE 2. INCREASE IN FOREIGN INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR (FII) HOLDING LIMITS 3. MEMBERS APPROVAL IN EXTRA-ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.10.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Sep 2024 23 Sep 2024

Pavna Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. To consider the proposal for raising of funds to augment the financial resources of the Company by issuance of equity shares convertible instruments any other securities by any of the permissible means in one or more tranches as may be decided by the Board subject to such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of shareholders of the Company; ii. To consider amendments in in Memorandum & Articles of Association of the company; wherever required; iii. To appoint necessary intermediaries if any for this purpose and all other matters incidental thereto and connected therewith. 1. RAISING OF FUNDS UP TO RS. 32203.85 LAKHS BY WAY OF PREFERENTIAL ISSUE 2. FURTHER RAISING OF FUNDS 3. CONSTITUTION OF FUND RAISING COMMITTEE 4. ALTERATION IN MEMORANDUM OF ASSOCIATION AND ARTICLE OF ASSOCIATION OF THE COMPANY 5. MEMBERS APPROVAL IN EXTRA-ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/09/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

Pavna Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for quarterly results for the period ended as on June 30 2024. Revised Corporate Announcement-Outcome of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.09.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

Pavna Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. And Any other matter Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 11 May 2024 11 May 2024

We wish to inform that the Company has on May 11, 2024, filed the addendum to draft letter of offer in connection with the Issue with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, NSE and BSE.

Board Meeting 29 Apr 2024 24 Apr 2024

Pavna Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider a proposal for obtaining an enabling resolution from the shareholders for fund raising by the Company by way of inter alia issue of equity shares or preferential issue of equity shares or any other equity linked instruments or securities including convertible preference shares and warrants entitling the warrant holder(s) or share holder(s) to apply for equity shares or any other eligible securities through inter alia a Private Placement or through one or more Qualified Institutions Placements (QIPs) or further public issue of Equity or through any other permissible mode and/or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate subject to such approvals as may be required including the approval of the members at general meetings or through postal ballot and further subject to such other Statutory/Regulatory/Lenders approval as applicable.

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024

Pavna Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 along with Limited Review Report Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the Quarter ended December 31, 2023 and Nine Months ended December 31, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

