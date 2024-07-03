Pavna Industries Ltd Summary

Pavna Industries Limited was incorporated as Pavna Locks Private Limited on April 19, 1994 with the Registrar of Companies, Kanpur. The status of the Company was changed to Public Limited and the name was changed to Pavna Locks Limited on October 30, 2000. Further, the Company name changed to Pavna Zadi Security Systems Limited on October 30, 2000 and subsequently, got changed to Pavna Industries Limited on April 30, 2019. The Company is a manufacturer and supplier of high-quality reliable auto mobile parts such as Ignition Switches, Fuel Tank Caps, Latches, Auto Locks, Handles, Switches, Oil Pump, Carburettor, Throttle Body, Fuel Cocks, Injection System, Casting Components and other automotive parts solutions for automobile applications, serving automobile, agricultural and other applications worldwide and having a diversified product portfolio.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of wide range of automotive components for reputed Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) as per their requirements primarily catering to various vehicle segments, including, passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, heavy and light commercial vehicles and off-road vehicles. The Company provide aftermarket sales and services, including, products manufactured such as filters, clutch plates, bearings, wiper blades and brake shoes. The Company has ultra-modern manufacturing plants in India, located in Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh), Aurangabad (Maharashtra), & Pantnagar (Uttarakhand). Facilities are located in key auto-clusters and some of the facilities are in close proximity to the plants of OEM customers. The proximity of facilities to the plants of OEM customers also facilitates greater interaction with customers, thereby enabling to respond their requirements in a timely manner. The facilities have been laid out to match best plant engineering standards as plants are busy producing automotive products in large quantities as per customers exacting standards. The Company undertake research and development on technologically advanced products, innovation, enhancing products portfolio, improving the quality of products and manufacturing processes both independently and through cooperation with customers. Research and development capabilities are a result of a combination of technological knowledge of joint venture partners and technical collaborators, and those that internally developed. The Company has entered into joint ventures and technical collaboration with Sunworld Moto Industrial Company.As the most experienced automotive part solutions company in South Asia, the Pavna Group is a large-scale, multi-product and advanced auto component manufacturer, driven by new products and technology. All PAVNA units have been certified with IATF (International Automotive Task Force ) & OHSAS (Occupational Health and Safety Assessment Series). The units are ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, OHSAS 18001:2007 and IATF 16949:2016 certified. The Company focuses on quality & customer centric components, catering to automotive market. With a unique motto to make users Secure, Fast & Better the Company is committed to empower the lives of employees to live better, increase their efficiency, and promote manufacturing of innovative products and solutions.The Company established units for casting products in 2019. The Company made a bonus allotment of 25,94,000 bonus shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each in ratio of 1:1 (i.e. one equity share for every one equity share already held) to the Members on 12th June, 2020. The Company acquired Pavna Auto Engineering Private Limited as subsidiary in 2020. Further, the Company made a public issue of 18,00,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs 29.7 crore, comprising a Fresh Issue of 9,02,400 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 14.89 Crore and 8,97,600 Equity Shares through Offer for Sale aggregating to Rs 14.81 Crore in March, 2021.