Summary

Banco Products India Limited was incorporated on March 16, 1961. The Company produces gaskets and radiators that have applications in automobiles, oil engines, compressors and locomotives. It has 4 modern manufacturing plants based at Baroda (Vadodara), Mumbai, with state-of-the-art facilities for Production, Design & Development and Quality Assurance. The Company is a leading designer, manufacturer of engine cooling modules for automotive and industrial applications. The product portfolio includes Engine Cooling Modules such as Radiators, Charged Air Coolers, Fuel Coolers, Oil Coolers for various applications, ACCondensers, De-aeration Plastic tanks, Metal Layered Gaskets and Elastomeric Moulded gaskets for static sealing application. These products are considered very critical for Internal Combustion Engines, mainly for Automobiles, Commercial Vehicles, Agricultural, Power Generation, Rail, Earth Moving and Industrial applications. Sales and after market services are important to business and making available top quality reliable Radiators and Charged Air Coolers to the repair trade. It develop critical and reliable cooling solutions for diverse OEM customers in almost all sectors as one stop solution provider. Apart from these, the Company offer over 12,000 varieties of gaskets in multi-layered steel, graphite, fiber steel and copper designs for automotive, agricultural vehicles, and diesel commercial vehicles; radiators for cars and pickups, industrial radiators, air-to-

Read More