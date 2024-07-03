Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹482.9
Prev. Close₹482.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,034.21
Day's High₹487.55
Day's Low₹459.05
52 Week's High₹594.43
52 Week's Low₹256
Book Value₹56.45
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6,593.3
P/E38.42
EPS12.57
Divi. Yield2.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.3
14.3
14.3
14.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
727.93
716.41
671.13
600.9
Net Worth
742.23
730.71
685.43
615.2
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
653.61
598.38
618.12
510.1
yoy growth (%)
9.23
-3.19
21.17
3.46
Raw materials
-382.83
-368.08
-375.66
-283.91
As % of sales
58.57
61.51
60.77
55.65
Employee costs
-35.82
-37.96
-33.84
-30.23
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
104.28
100.55
147.16
136.55
Depreciation
-19.98
-20
-16.7
-17.34
Tax paid
-24.24
-31.04
-27.44
-26.94
Working capital
94.48
-28.08
101.23
-0.46
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
9.23
-3.19
21.17
3.46
Op profit growth
57.01
-20.47
0.5
0.42
EBIT growth
3.95
-31.6
7.72
30.08
Net profit growth
15.13
-41.93
9.22
33.46
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,742.15
2,300.54
1,926.91
1,511.03
1,399.71
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,742.15
2,300.54
1,926.91
1,511.03
1,399.71
Other Operating Income
26.28
31.28
30.94
21.55
22.36
Other Income
37.73
15.68
5.15
9.03
25.17
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Mehul K Patel
Independent Director
Ramkisan Devidayal
Independent Director
Mukesh D Patel
Independent Director
Devesh A Pathak
Independent Director
Udayan P Patel
Whole Time Director & CFO
Himali Patel
Independent Director
Ameeta V Manohar
Whole-time Director
Sharan M. Patel
Non Executive Director
Shivam M. Patel
Independent Director
Tarak Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Preeti Yadav
Reports by Banco Products (India) Ltd
Summary
Banco Products India Limited was incorporated on March 16, 1961. The Company produces gaskets and radiators that have applications in automobiles, oil engines, compressors and locomotives. It has 4 modern manufacturing plants based at Baroda (Vadodara), Mumbai, with state-of-the-art facilities for Production, Design & Development and Quality Assurance. The Company is a leading designer, manufacturer of engine cooling modules for automotive and industrial applications. The product portfolio includes Engine Cooling Modules such as Radiators, Charged Air Coolers, Fuel Coolers, Oil Coolers for various applications, ACCondensers, De-aeration Plastic tanks, Metal Layered Gaskets and Elastomeric Moulded gaskets for static sealing application. These products are considered very critical for Internal Combustion Engines, mainly for Automobiles, Commercial Vehicles, Agricultural, Power Generation, Rail, Earth Moving and Industrial applications. Sales and after market services are important to business and making available top quality reliable Radiators and Charged Air Coolers to the repair trade. It develop critical and reliable cooling solutions for diverse OEM customers in almost all sectors as one stop solution provider. Apart from these, the Company offer over 12,000 varieties of gaskets in multi-layered steel, graphite, fiber steel and copper designs for automotive, agricultural vehicles, and diesel commercial vehicles; radiators for cars and pickups, industrial radiators, air-to-
Read More
The Banco Products India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹460.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Banco Products India Ltd is ₹6593.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Banco Products India Ltd is 38.42 and 8.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Banco Products India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Banco Products India Ltd is ₹256 and ₹594.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Banco Products India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 55.48%, 3 Years at 76.08%, 1 Year at 54.56%, 6 Month at 38.77%, 3 Month at 33.32% and 1 Month at -11.60%.
