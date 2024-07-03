iifl-logo-icon 1
Banco Products (India) Ltd Share Price

460.95
(-4.55%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:49:56 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open482.9
  • Day's High487.55
  • 52 Wk High594.43
  • Prev. Close482.9
  • Day's Low459.05
  • 52 Wk Low 256
  • Turnover (lac)1,034.21
  • P/E38.42
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value56.45
  • EPS12.57
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6,593.3
  • Div. Yield2.07
Banco Products (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

482.9

Prev. Close

482.9

Turnover(Lac.)

1,034.21

Day's High

487.55

Day's Low

459.05

52 Week's High

594.43

52 Week's Low

256

Book Value

56.45

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6,593.3

P/E

38.42

EPS

12.57

Divi. Yield

2.07

Banco Products (India) Ltd Corporate Action

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

24 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

5 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 20

Record Date: 16 Feb, 2024

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Banco Products (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Banco Products (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:05 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.52%

Foreign: 64.52%

Indian: 3.36%

Non-Promoter- 3.26%

Institutions: 3.26%

Non-Institutions: 28.85%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Banco Products (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.3

14.3

14.3

14.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

727.93

716.41

671.13

600.9

Net Worth

742.23

730.71

685.43

615.2

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

653.61

598.38

618.12

510.1

yoy growth (%)

9.23

-3.19

21.17

3.46

Raw materials

-382.83

-368.08

-375.66

-283.91

As % of sales

58.57

61.51

60.77

55.65

Employee costs

-35.82

-37.96

-33.84

-30.23

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

104.28

100.55

147.16

136.55

Depreciation

-19.98

-20

-16.7

-17.34

Tax paid

-24.24

-31.04

-27.44

-26.94

Working capital

94.48

-28.08

101.23

-0.46

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

9.23

-3.19

21.17

3.46

Op profit growth

57.01

-20.47

0.5

0.42

EBIT growth

3.95

-31.6

7.72

30.08

Net profit growth

15.13

-41.93

9.22

33.46

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,742.15

2,300.54

1,926.91

1,511.03

1,399.71

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,742.15

2,300.54

1,926.91

1,511.03

1,399.71

Other Operating Income

26.28

31.28

30.94

21.55

22.36

Other Income

37.73

15.68

5.15

9.03

25.17

Banco Products (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Banco Products (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Mehul K Patel

Independent Director

Ramkisan Devidayal

Independent Director

Mukesh D Patel

Independent Director

Devesh A Pathak

Independent Director

Udayan P Patel

Whole Time Director & CFO

Himali Patel

Independent Director

Ameeta V Manohar

Whole-time Director

Sharan M. Patel

Non Executive Director

Shivam M. Patel

Independent Director

Tarak Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Preeti Yadav

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Banco Products (India) Ltd

Summary

Banco Products India Limited was incorporated on March 16, 1961. The Company produces gaskets and radiators that have applications in automobiles, oil engines, compressors and locomotives. It has 4 modern manufacturing plants based at Baroda (Vadodara), Mumbai, with state-of-the-art facilities for Production, Design & Development and Quality Assurance. The Company is a leading designer, manufacturer of engine cooling modules for automotive and industrial applications. The product portfolio includes Engine Cooling Modules such as Radiators, Charged Air Coolers, Fuel Coolers, Oil Coolers for various applications, ACCondensers, De-aeration Plastic tanks, Metal Layered Gaskets and Elastomeric Moulded gaskets for static sealing application. These products are considered very critical for Internal Combustion Engines, mainly for Automobiles, Commercial Vehicles, Agricultural, Power Generation, Rail, Earth Moving and Industrial applications. Sales and after market services are important to business and making available top quality reliable Radiators and Charged Air Coolers to the repair trade. It develop critical and reliable cooling solutions for diverse OEM customers in almost all sectors as one stop solution provider. Apart from these, the Company offer over 12,000 varieties of gaskets in multi-layered steel, graphite, fiber steel and copper designs for automotive, agricultural vehicles, and diesel commercial vehicles; radiators for cars and pickups, industrial radiators, air-to-
Company FAQs

What is the Banco Products India Ltd share price today?

The Banco Products India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹460.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Banco Products India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Banco Products India Ltd is ₹6593.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Banco Products India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Banco Products India Ltd is 38.42 and 8.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Banco Products India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Banco Products India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Banco Products India Ltd is ₹256 and ₹594.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Banco Products India Ltd?

Banco Products India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 55.48%, 3 Years at 76.08%, 1 Year at 54.56%, 6 Month at 38.77%, 3 Month at 33.32% and 1 Month at -11.60%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Banco Products India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Banco Products India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.88 %
Institutions - 3.26 %
Public - 28.85 %

