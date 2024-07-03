Banco Products (India) Ltd Summary

Banco Products India Limited was incorporated on March 16, 1961. The Company produces gaskets and radiators that have applications in automobiles, oil engines, compressors and locomotives. It has 4 modern manufacturing plants based at Baroda (Vadodara), Mumbai, with state-of-the-art facilities for Production, Design & Development and Quality Assurance. The Company is a leading designer, manufacturer of engine cooling modules for automotive and industrial applications. The product portfolio includes Engine Cooling Modules such as Radiators, Charged Air Coolers, Fuel Coolers, Oil Coolers for various applications, ACCondensers, De-aeration Plastic tanks, Metal Layered Gaskets and Elastomeric Moulded gaskets for static sealing application. These products are considered very critical for Internal Combustion Engines, mainly for Automobiles, Commercial Vehicles, Agricultural, Power Generation, Rail, Earth Moving and Industrial applications. Sales and after market services are important to business and making available top quality reliable Radiators and Charged Air Coolers to the repair trade. It develop critical and reliable cooling solutions for diverse OEM customers in almost all sectors as one stop solution provider. Apart from these, the Company offer over 12,000 varieties of gaskets in multi-layered steel, graphite, fiber steel and copper designs for automotive, agricultural vehicles, and diesel commercial vehicles; radiators for cars and pickups, industrial radiators, air-to-air intercoolers, custom-designed intercoolers, intercoolers cores for various commercial vehicles and off-road industrial applications; and compressed jointing sheets using non asbestos raw materials which are environmentally friendly. The Company is an original equipment supplier to Indian automobile majors including Telco, Ashok Leyland, Mahindra & Mahindra, Premier Auto, Hindustan Motors and Maruti Udyog. It exports its products to Australia, Germany, Singapore and the UK. The Companys R&D Centre at Vadodara is recognized as by the Department of Science, Government of India.During the year 1991-1992, the company increased installed capacity of Radiators from 80000 Nos to 130000 Nos. During the year 2000-2001, the company developed of Non Asbestos Jointing sheets as helped auto industry to contribute towards pollution free environment. The company got the rare distinction as suppliers to foreign OEMs in the field of radiators and in the same year, the company developed considerable manufacture of multiplayer steel gaskets and rubber-coasted steel. During the year 2001-2002, the company successfully developed Aluminium Radiator and commenced commercial production. During the year, the company increased the installed capacity of Radiators from 275,000 Nos to 375,000 Nos. During the year 2002-2003, the company installed number of high precision production equipment for higher and better production. During the year 2003-2004, the companys aluminium radiator division produced various aluminium heat exchange products such as oil- coolers, charged air coolers etc. The company announced that it quality system successfully certified as confirming to TS 16949 by UL, USA. During the year 2004-2005, the company added more names in the list of foreign customer. During the year 2005-2006, the company successfully commissioned the 100 % Export Oriented Units (EOU) and in the same year, the company successfully obtained renewal of TS-16949 certification. During the year 2006-2007, the company increased installed capacity of Radiators from 375,000 Nos to 762,000 Nos. During the year 2007-2008, the Company commissioned Assembly Plant for Radiator at Jamshedpur and in the same year, it implemented Clean Development Mechanism Project, which mitigates Greenhouse Gas Emission and may earn Carbon Credits for future. In 2010, the Company acquired of 100% Equity shareholding of NEDERLANDSE RADIATEURN FABRIEK B.V. - Netherlands. Thereafter, it also commenced manufacturing unit at Rudrapur. In 2011, the Company acquired 20% Equity Shares of Kilimanjaro Biochem Limited & Kilimanjaro Biochem Limited became Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company. It started commercial production of Radiators. In 2012, the Company started SEZ Plant with capacity to produce 1 million unit p.a. for exports; new Aluminium Radiator Plant was launched for domestic OEM & After- market.