Banco Products (India) Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
888.81
797.32
717.4
565.44
717.91
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
888.81
797.32
717.4
565.44
717.91
Other Operating Income
6.12
6.56
6.47
5.2
6.65
Other Income
16.86
2.09
6.44
11.84
3.08
Total Income
911.79
805.97
730.31
582.48
727.64
Total Expenditure
689.21
671.05
609.82
481.57
602.1
PBIDT
222.58
134.92
120.49
100.91
125.54
Interest
6.03
7.03
6.57
3.74
5.81
PBDT
216.55
127.89
113.92
97.17
119.73
Depreciation
19.46
19.38
28.33
16.66
15.66
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
40.02
30.44
26.74
15.59
30.42
Deferred Tax
18.37
9.4
-9.31
-3.4
7.54
Reported Profit After Tax
138.7
68.67
68.16
68.32
66.11
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
138.7
68.67
68.16
68.32
66.11
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
138.7
68.67
68.16
68.32
66.11
EPS (Unit Curr.)
19.39
9.6
9.53
9.55
9.24
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
1,000
0
Equity
14.3
14.3
14.3
14.3
14.3
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
25.04
16.92
16.79
17.84
17.48
PBDTM(%)
24.36
16.03
15.87
17.18
16.67
PATM(%)
15.6
8.61
9.5
12.08
9.2
