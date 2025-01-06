iifl-logo-icon 1
Banco Products (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Banco Products FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

104.28

100.55

147.16

136.55

Depreciation

-19.98

-20

-16.7

-17.34

Tax paid

-24.24

-31.04

-27.44

-26.94

Working capital

94.48

-28.08

101.23

-0.46

Other operating items

Operating

154.54

21.43

204.24

91.8

Capital expenditure

17.69

53.09

17.11

7.82

Free cash flow

172.23

74.52

221.35

99.63

Equity raised

1,041.4

1,052.11

1,093.27

899.07

Investing

-8.43

-30.47

-67.14

89.89

Financing

0.06

0.25

-0.02

0.41

Dividends paid

0

0

71.51

28.61

Net in cash

1,205.27

1,096.41

1,318.98

1,117.62

