Banco Products (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
104.28
100.55
147.16
136.55
Depreciation
-19.98
-20
-16.7
-17.34
Tax paid
-24.24
-31.04
-27.44
-26.94
Working capital
94.48
-28.08
101.23
-0.46
Other operating items
Operating
154.54
21.43
204.24
91.8
Capital expenditure
17.69
53.09
17.11
7.82
Free cash flow
172.23
74.52
221.35
99.63
Equity raised
1,041.4
1,052.11
1,093.27
899.07
Investing
-8.43
-30.47
-67.14
89.89
Financing
0.06
0.25
-0.02
0.41
Dividends paid
0
0
71.51
28.61
Net in cash
1,205.27
1,096.41
1,318.98
1,117.62
