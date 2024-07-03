Banco Products (India) Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
2,024.75
1,698.18
1,430.1
1,072.83
1,073.31
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,024.75
1,698.18
1,430.1
1,072.83
1,073.31
Other Operating Income
19.81
24.34
23.39
14.97
16.83
Other Income
31.29
12.66
5.73
7.99
18.49
Total Income
2,075.85
1,735.18
1,459.22
1,095.79
1,108.63
Total Expenditure
1,736.29
1,456.7
1,261.38
936.3
1,001.51
PBIDT
339.56
278.48
197.84
159.49
107.12
Interest
14.79
5.37
2.49
1.65
2.08
PBDT
324.77
273.11
195.35
157.84
105.04
Depreciation
47.66
36.37
24.1
25.66
23.27
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
77.08
56.66
49.05
29.3
18.86
Deferred Tax
-3.21
-4.47
9.97
7.54
3.75
Reported Profit After Tax
203.24
184.55
112.23
95.34
59.16
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
203.24
184.55
112.23
95.34
59.16
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
203.24
184.55
112.23
95.34
59.16
EPS (Unit Curr.)
28.42
25.8
15.69
13.33
8.27
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
1,000
400
0
0
0
Equity
14.3
14.3
14.3
14.3
14.3
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
16.77
16.39
13.83
14.86
9.98
PBDTM(%)
16.04
16.08
13.65
14.71
9.78
PATM(%)
10.03
10.86
7.84
8.88
5.51
