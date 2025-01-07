iifl-logo-icon 1
Banco Products (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

476.05
(3.48%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:44:56 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

653.61

598.38

618.12

510.1

yoy growth (%)

9.23

-3.19

21.17

3.46

Raw materials

-382.83

-368.08

-375.66

-283.91

As % of sales

58.57

61.51

60.77

55.65

Employee costs

-35.82

-37.96

-33.84

-30.23

As % of sales

5.48

6.34

5.47

5.92

Other costs

-118.12

-117.91

-115.04

-102.86

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.07

19.7

18.61

20.16

Operating profit

116.83

74.41

93.56

93.09

OPM

17.87

12.43

15.13

18.25

Depreciation

-19.98

-20

-16.7

-17.34

Interest expense

-0.61

-0.34

-0.37

-0.4

Other income

8.04

46.49

70.68

61.2

Profit before tax

104.28

100.55

147.16

136.55

Taxes

-24.24

-31.04

-27.44

-26.94

Tax rate

-23.25

-30.87

-18.64

-19.72

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

80.03

69.51

119.72

109.61

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

80.03

69.51

119.72

109.61

yoy growth (%)

15.13

-41.93

9.22

33.46

NPM

12.24

11.61

19.36

21.48

