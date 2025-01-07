Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
653.61
598.38
618.12
510.1
yoy growth (%)
9.23
-3.19
21.17
3.46
Raw materials
-382.83
-368.08
-375.66
-283.91
As % of sales
58.57
61.51
60.77
55.65
Employee costs
-35.82
-37.96
-33.84
-30.23
As % of sales
5.48
6.34
5.47
5.92
Other costs
-118.12
-117.91
-115.04
-102.86
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.07
19.7
18.61
20.16
Operating profit
116.83
74.41
93.56
93.09
OPM
17.87
12.43
15.13
18.25
Depreciation
-19.98
-20
-16.7
-17.34
Interest expense
-0.61
-0.34
-0.37
-0.4
Other income
8.04
46.49
70.68
61.2
Profit before tax
104.28
100.55
147.16
136.55
Taxes
-24.24
-31.04
-27.44
-26.94
Tax rate
-23.25
-30.87
-18.64
-19.72
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
80.03
69.51
119.72
109.61
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
80.03
69.51
119.72
109.61
yoy growth (%)
15.13
-41.93
9.22
33.46
NPM
12.24
11.61
19.36
21.48
