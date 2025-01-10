Banco Products (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.3
14.3
14.3
14.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
727.93
716.41
671.13
600.9
Net Worth
742.23
730.71
685.43
615.2
Minority Interest
Debt
4.64
0.23
0.04
2.65
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.41
5.85
13.03
12.46
Total Liabilities
751.28
736.79
698.5
630.31
Fixed Assets
161.06
152.12
139.93
126.23
Intangible Assets
Investments
160.35
155.35
151.35
146.95
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
3.63
2.67
Networking Capital
404.05
413.29
336.46
247.98
Inventories
261.28
248.71
196.16
155.59
Inventory Days
86.88
Sundry Debtors
201.63
231.39
194.21
168.55
Debtor Days
94.12
Other Current Assets
44.97
39.97
35.74
29.64
Sundry Creditors
-83.34
-85.54
-75.96
-94.16
Creditor Days
52.58
Other Current Liabilities
-20.49
-21.24
-13.69
-11.64
Cash
25.81
16.04
67.14
106.51
Total Assets
751.27
736.8
698.51
630.34
