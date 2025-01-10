To,

THE MEMBERS,

BANCO PRODUCTS (INDIA) LIMITED VADODARA

Report on the audit of the standalone financial statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Banco Products (India) Limited (hereinafter referred to as "the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income) and Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matters Auditors Response 1. Revenue Recognition The Company recognizes revenues when control of the goods is transferred to the customer at an amount that reflects the consideration to which the Company expects to be entitled in exchange for those goods. In determining the sales price, the Company considers the effects of rebates and discounts (variable consideration). The terms of arrangements in case of domestic and exports sales, including the timing of transfer of control, the nature of discount and rebates arrangements, delivery specifications including incoterms, create complexity and judgment in determining sales revenues. Audit procedures included the following: The risk is, therefore, that revenue is not recognized in the correct period in accordance with terms of Ind AS 115 Revenue from contracts with customers, and accordingly, it was determined to be a key audit matter in our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements. • Considered the adequacy of the Companys revenue recognition policy and its compliance in terms of Ind AS 115 Revenue from contracts with customers. • Assessed the design and tested the operating effectiveness of internal controls related to revenue recognition. • Performed sample tests of individual sales transaction and traced to sales invoices and other related documents. In respect of the samples selected, tested that the revenue has been recognized as per the incoterms in accordance with Ind AS 115. • Selected sample of sales transactions made pre and post- year end, agreed the period of revenue recognition to underlying supporting documents. • Assessed the relevant disclosures made in the Standalone Ind AS financial statements. 2. Investment in Subsidiaries As disclosed in Note 4 [Non-Current Investments] to the Standalone financial statements, the Companys equity investments in subsidiaries, amounted to 16,034.54 lakhs as at March 31, 2024. Such investments are carried at cost as per Ind AS 27 - Separate Financial Statements. Our procedures included, but were not limited to, the following: The carrying value of investments in subsidiaries was considered to be a key audit matter as these are material and significant to the net worth of the Company and is dependent on the future performance of the subsidiaries. • We obtained the audited financial statements of the subsidiaries, and evaluated the assessment carried out by the Company with regard to net worth of those respective subsidiaries with the carrying value of the investments made in those entities. • We also obtained the Managements documentation and tested its assessment on whether there were indicators for impairment if any, of the aforesaid investments, as required by Ind AS 36, Impairment of Assets. Based on above procedures performed, we found the managements assessment of carrying value of investments in subsidiaries, to be reasonable. 3. Valuation of Inventory As disclosed in Note 9 [Inventories] to the standalone financial statements, the Company holds Inventories of 26,128.13 lakhs which represent 30.56% of total assets of the Company as at the Balance sheet date. Our audit procedures to verify the existence of inventories consisted of testing the relevant internal controls, including in specific the testing of the inventory physical verification process that are performed by the management at various point in time at their factories. Considering the number of locations and the level of inventory held across its factories, as well as the physical verification of inventory at these locations on different dates, the potential risk of existence of such inventory and the identification of non-moving, obsolete / damaged inventory is a significant area of audit importance. As required under SA 501 "Audit Evidence - Additional Considerations for Specific Items", we have observed the physical verification of Inventory, conducted by management, in certain factories selected by us based on our professional judgment. Inventories are valued at the lower of cost and net realisable value. The inventory valuation also requires management estimates towards write-down of inventory items to its net realizable value (wherever applicable) and allowance for slow moving or non-moving inventory. Our procedures in this regard included: • observing compliance of stock count instructions by management personnel; observing steps taken by management to ascertain the existence of inventory on the date of the count (including identification of non-moving, obsolete / damaged inventory), • performing independent inventory counts on sample basis and reconciling the same to the management counts and reviewing the reconciliation of the differences in inventory quantity between the physical count and the books of accounts, and We tested sample of inventory purchases throughout the audit period with purchase invoice and other supporting documents to ensure if the inventory is valued as per the Companys accounting policy. We performed cut off testing for purchase and sales transactions made near the reporting date to assess whether transactions are recorded in the correct period by testing shipping records, sales / purchase invoices, etc., for sample transactions.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards

Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, Report on Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the consolidated financial statements, standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records , relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, and as applicable, matters related to going conc ern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management and Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professio nal scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1 . As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure-A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. (A) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. f) With respect to adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure- B" attached herewith. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

(B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: a) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigation on its financial position in its standalone financial statement. Refer Note 32 of the Standalone Financial Statements; b) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts; for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and c) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. d) (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall: • directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or • provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall: • directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or • provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and (iii) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (d) (i) and (d) (ii) contain any material mis-statement. e) As per Standalone Financial Statements: a. The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable. b. The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this report is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act. f) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transaction recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 (C) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

For PARIKH SHAH CHOTALIA & ASSOCIATES CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

Firm Reg. No. 118493W

CA. Sharadkumar G. Kothari PARTNER

Mem. No. 168227

UDIN: 24168227BKCBPB2526 VADODARA, 29th May, 2024

ANNEXURE – "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF BANCO PRODUCTS (INDIA) LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH, 2024 (Referred to in Paragraph 1 under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of the Independent Auditors Report of even date)

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and in terms of the information and explanations given to us, we state that: -i. In respect of Companys Property, Plant & Equipment (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, plant and equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets by which all assets are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain Property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed, we report that, the title in respect of self-constructed buildings and the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including Right-of-use assets) or Intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. ii. In respect of Companys Inventory (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks are not having material difference with the books of accounts of the company, of the respective quarters and those differences are of explainable in nature. The average difference is not thus material and is less than 1% of amount of stock and debtors, which is on account of valuation, provisions etc. iii. In respect of Companys investment, guarantee or security, loans and advances, Cost Records and Depo sits (a) According to information and explanation given to us, and based on the audit procedure, the Company has made investments in and granted unsecured loans to Subsidiaries, during the year, in respect of which, the details are as under:

(Rs. in Lakhs)

Particulars Investments Loans Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year: - Subsidiaries 500.00 560.41 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases: - Subsidiaries 16,034.54 1410.41

(b) In our opinion, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans, during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are generally been regular as per stipulation.

(d) In respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable.

The Company has not made investments in Firms and Limited Liability Partnerships during the year. Further the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

(g) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not given any loans, or provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Company has not provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Further, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in relation to loans given and investments made.

(h) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(i) We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the company pursuant to the rules prescribe by the central government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act and are of the opinion that prime facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

iv. In respect of Statutory Dues

The Company does not have liability in respect of Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of excise and Value added tax during the year since effective 1st July 2017, these statutory dues have been subsumed into GST.

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, income-tax, sales tax/value added tax, Goods and Service tax, duty of customs, duty of Excise, service tax, cess and other material statutory dues have been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, income tax, sales tax, value added tax, Goods and Service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, service tax, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, dues that have not been deposited by the company on account of disputes are as follows:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount in Lakhs Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty, Service Tax and Custom Duty 945.84 F.Y. 2006-07 till - 623.20 lakhs pending with CESTAT, Ahmedabad. F.Y. 2020-21 - 5.73 lakhs pending CESTAT, Mumbai. - 23.62 lakhs pending with Asst Comm, Vadodara. - 0.21 lakhs pending with Superintendent, Central Excise and Custom (Appeal). - 35.25 lakhs pending with Dy. Commissioner JNCH & Vadodara. - 257.83 lakhs pending with High Court (Gujarat & Mumbai). Sales Tax Act VAT/CST 82.91 F.Y. 2008-09 till 2012-13 - 53.56 lakhs pending with Appellate Tribunal, Ahmedabad. - 29.35 lakhs pending with Commissioner (Appeal), Ranchi. CGST Act, and SGST Act under UP GST Act. CGST/ SGST 16.14 F.Y. 2017-18 till F.Y. 2018-19 Pending GST Authority

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. v. In respect of working capital facilities and term loan (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of any loans or borrowings from any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not obtained any term loans. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis by the Company has been utilised for long term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable. vi. In respect of money raised (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

vii. Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit. viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. ix. We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures. x. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company.

Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable. xi. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards. xii. In respect of Internal Audit (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit. xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. xiv. In respect of registration with RBI

(a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable. xv. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year. xvi. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable. xvii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xviii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

For PARIKH SHAH CHOTALIA & ASSOCIATES CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

Firm Reg. No. 118493W

CA. Sharadkumar G. Kothari PARTNER

Mem. No. 168227

UDIN: 24168227BKCBPB2526 VADODARA, 29th May, 2024

Annexure B to Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-Section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the Internal Financial Controls over the financial reporting of Banco Products (India) Limited ("the Company"), as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial controls

The Management and Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy, and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financ ial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by ICAI and the Standards on Auditing issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Notes require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial control systems over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over fin ancial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment

including the assessment of the risk of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

1. pertain to maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2. provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

3. provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper managements override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

For PARIKH SHAH CHOTALIA & ASSOCIATES CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

Firm Reg. No. 118493W

CA. Sharadkumar G. Kothari PARTNER

Mem. No. 168227

UDIN: 24168227BKCBPB2526

VADODARA, 29th May, 2024