Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results & Bonus issue BANCO PRODUCTS (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To consider the Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Period ended 30th September, 2024 and; 2. To consider and recommend to the Shareholders for their approval, issue of Bonus Shares to the equity Shareholders by capitalization of reserves. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024) Board approved:- 1. Recommended to the shareholders for their approval, through Postal Ballot (only through remote evoting process): 1) issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. 1 (One) new fully paid-up equity share of R 2/- (Rupees Two Only) each for every 1 (One) existing fully paid-up equity share of R 2/- (Rupees Two Only) each, to,the eligible equity shareholders of the Company as on the record date, by capitalization of securities premium received in cash and / or general reserve and / or retained earnIngs 2. Approved the Postal Ballot Notice (only through remote e-voting process). 3. Authorized Bonus Allotment Committee for all the matters relating to issue of Bonus Shares. 4. Appointed Ms. Preeti Yadav as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (KMP) of the Company with effect from 13th November, 2024. 6. Updated the Information of Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) for the purpose of determining Materiality as per SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 13.11.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13th November 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024

BANCO PRODUCTS (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30 june 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting attached Intimation letter attached. Outcome attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 14 May 2024

BANCO PRODUCTS (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31.03.2024. 2.Proposal of Recommendation of Final Dividend if any for the financial year ended 31.03.2024. Results alongwith Auditors Report attached The Board of Directors has not recommend any Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24. The Board has recommended the appointment of M/s. Parikh Shah Chotalia & Associates, Vadodara (FRN.:118493w) as Statutory Auditors of the Company for second term of five years, to the shareholders in ensuing Annual General Meeting for the financial year ended on 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 18 Jan 2024