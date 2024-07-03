Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹415.6
Prev. Close₹405.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.73
Day's High₹415.6
Day's Low₹394.1
52 Week's High₹666
52 Week's Low₹253.9
Book Value₹23.88
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)442.15
P/E269.35
EPS1.54
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11
11
5.5
5.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.52
12.43
17.13
16.39
Net Worth
25.52
23.43
22.63
21.89
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
27.79
36.15
35.21
33.97
yoy growth (%)
-23.12
2.67
3.64
17.09
Raw materials
-15.37
-16.72
-14.72
-14.97
As % of sales
55.32
46.25
41.82
44.07
Employee costs
-5.84
-8.83
-8.4
-7.59
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.39
1.98
4.04
3.53
Depreciation
-2.13
-1.87
-1.64
-1.46
Tax paid
0.08
-0.36
-1.17
-0.78
Working capital
1.25
5.17
2.78
7.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-23.12
2.67
3.64
17.09
Op profit growth
-61.86
-22
9.38
36.32
EBIT growth
-89.87
-30.33
11.07
48.9
Net profit growth
-181.07
-43.54
4.28
162.49
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Brijesh Aggarwal
Whole Time Director & CEO
Kaushik Damji Gada
Managing Director & CFO
Niraj Damji Gada
Independent Director
Darshita Chintan Gandhi
Independent Director
Niken Shah
Director
Rakesh Kumar Aggarwal
Independent Director
Shreya Ramkrishnan
Independent Director
Neha Huddar
Independent Director
Sreedhar Ramachandran Ayalur
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Amita Dipesh Panchal
Whole Time Director
Shlok Gadaaa
Reports by Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Ltd
Summary
Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Pvt. Ltd on 19 April 2004 in State of Maharashtra. Subsequently, the Company name was changed to Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Limited due to conversion from a Private Company to a Public Company on January 16, 2018.The Company is ISO/TS certified and holds certifications from the Automotive Research Association of India and E-mark for the products manufactured. The Company is a lamps and lighting products manufacturing and distribution company with core focus on automotive lamps and instrument cluster lighting. It specialize in manufacturing and distributing Stop and Tail Lamps /Signal Lamps /Indicator Lamps and Wedge Lamps for Two-wheelers, Four-wheelers, Tractors and Industrial applications for various Indian automobile manufacturers. It is ISO/TS certified and hold certifications from the Automotive Research Association of India and E-mark for the products manufactured.Keeping in line with the current technological advancements in the field of automobile and home lighting, the company has recently entered into a co-operation agreement with a Philippines based company named Global Lighting Phils. Inc for developing LED lighting products vertical of the company. The LED lamps are manufactured by Global Lighting Phils. Inc. under the brand name UVAL and are imported, distributed and sold in India by the company. It has recently entered into trading of LED Lamps. The
Read More
The Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹401.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Ltd is ₹442.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Ltd is 269.35 and 11.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Ltd is ₹253.9 and ₹666 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 51.58%, 3 Years at 86.03%, 1 Year at 26.37%, 6 Month at -28.72%, 3 Month at 2.45% and 1 Month at -8.76%.
