Summary

Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Pvt. Ltd on 19 April 2004 in State of Maharashtra. Subsequently, the Company name was changed to Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Limited due to conversion from a Private Company to a Public Company on January 16, 2018.The Company is ISO/TS certified and holds certifications from the Automotive Research Association of India and E-mark for the products manufactured. The Company is a lamps and lighting products manufacturing and distribution company with core focus on automotive lamps and instrument cluster lighting. It specialize in manufacturing and distributing Stop and Tail Lamps /Signal Lamps /Indicator Lamps and Wedge Lamps for Two-wheelers, Four-wheelers, Tractors and Industrial applications for various Indian automobile manufacturers. It is ISO/TS certified and hold certifications from the Automotive Research Association of India and E-mark for the products manufactured.Keeping in line with the current technological advancements in the field of automobile and home lighting, the company has recently entered into a co-operation agreement with a Philippines based company named Global Lighting Phils. Inc for developing LED lighting products vertical of the company. The LED lamps are manufactured by Global Lighting Phils. Inc. under the brand name UVAL and are imported, distributed and sold in India by the company. It has recently entered into trading of LED Lamps. The

