iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Ltd Share Price

401.95
(-0.90%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:18:28 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open415.6
  • Day's High415.6
  • 52 Wk High666
  • Prev. Close405.6
  • Day's Low394.1
  • 52 Wk Low 253.9
  • Turnover (lac)2.73
  • P/E269.35
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value23.88
  • EPS1.54
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)442.15
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

415.6

Prev. Close

405.6

Turnover(Lac.)

2.73

Day's High

415.6

Day's Low

394.1

52 Week's High

666

52 Week's Low

253.9

Book Value

23.88

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

442.15

P/E

269.35

EPS

1.54

Divi. Yield

0

Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Ltd Corporate Action

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:03 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.72%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.72%

Non-Promoter- 3.61%

Institutions: 3.61%

Non-Institutions: 23.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11

11

5.5

5.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14.52

12.43

17.13

16.39

Net Worth

25.52

23.43

22.63

21.89

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

27.79

36.15

35.21

33.97

yoy growth (%)

-23.12

2.67

3.64

17.09

Raw materials

-15.37

-16.72

-14.72

-14.97

As % of sales

55.32

46.25

41.82

44.07

Employee costs

-5.84

-8.83

-8.4

-7.59

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.39

1.98

4.04

3.53

Depreciation

-2.13

-1.87

-1.64

-1.46

Tax paid

0.08

-0.36

-1.17

-0.78

Working capital

1.25

5.17

2.78

7.12

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-23.12

2.67

3.64

17.09

Op profit growth

-61.86

-22

9.38

36.32

EBIT growth

-89.87

-30.33

11.07

48.9

Net profit growth

-181.07

-43.54

4.28

162.49

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Brijesh Aggarwal

Whole Time Director & CEO

Kaushik Damji Gada

Managing Director & CFO

Niraj Damji Gada

Independent Director

Darshita Chintan Gandhi

Independent Director

Niken Shah

Director

Rakesh Kumar Aggarwal

Independent Director

Shreya Ramkrishnan

Independent Director

Neha Huddar

Independent Director

Sreedhar Ramachandran Ayalur

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Amita Dipesh Panchal

Whole Time Director

Shlok Gadaaa

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Ltd

Summary

Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Pvt. Ltd on 19 April 2004 in State of Maharashtra. Subsequently, the Company name was changed to Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Limited due to conversion from a Private Company to a Public Company on January 16, 2018.The Company is ISO/TS certified and holds certifications from the Automotive Research Association of India and E-mark for the products manufactured. The Company is a lamps and lighting products manufacturing and distribution company with core focus on automotive lamps and instrument cluster lighting. It specialize in manufacturing and distributing Stop and Tail Lamps /Signal Lamps /Indicator Lamps and Wedge Lamps for Two-wheelers, Four-wheelers, Tractors and Industrial applications for various Indian automobile manufacturers. It is ISO/TS certified and hold certifications from the Automotive Research Association of India and E-mark for the products manufactured.Keeping in line with the current technological advancements in the field of automobile and home lighting, the company has recently entered into a co-operation agreement with a Philippines based company named Global Lighting Phils. Inc for developing LED lighting products vertical of the company. The LED lamps are manufactured by Global Lighting Phils. Inc. under the brand name UVAL and are imported, distributed and sold in India by the company. It has recently entered into trading of LED Lamps. The
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Ltd share price today?

The Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹401.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Ltd is ₹442.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Ltd is 269.35 and 11.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Ltd is ₹253.9 and ₹666 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Ltd?

Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 51.58%, 3 Years at 86.03%, 1 Year at 26.37%, 6 Month at -28.72%, 3 Month at 2.45% and 1 Month at -8.76%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.73 %
Institutions - 3.61 %
Public - 23.66 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.