Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Uravi T And Wedge Lamps Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Please find enclosed herewith the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 along with the limited review report enclosed along with the outcome of the Board meeting. The Board has further approved the appointment of Mr. Shlok Gada as a Director. Details of the same are enclosed herewith. The Board meeting started at 5:28 P.M. and concluded at 5:55 P.M. Kindly take the same on your records (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024) Uravi Defence and Technology Limited (Formerly known as Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Limited) informs the stock exchange about the appointment of Mr. Shlok Gada as Additional Executive Director designated as Whole Time Director of Company w.e.f. November 20, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

Uravi T And Wedge Lamps Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Uravi T And Wedge Lamps Ltd has informed the exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on August 13 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report. This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), the Board at its meeting held today i.e., Tuesday, August 13, 2024, approved, inter alia, the following matters: a. Considered and Approved Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, along with the Limited Review Report thereon by M/s. Harsh H. Dedhia & Co., Chartered Accountant, Statutory Auditors. b. Approved and recommended for approval of Shareholders for appointment of M/s GBCA and Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants, having Firm Registration No. 103142W/W100292 as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a term of five consecutive years. The Board Meeting commenced at 05:18 P.M. and concluded at 05:37 P.M. Copy of the same is enclosed herewith (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jun 2024 18 Jun 2024

Uravi T And Wedge Lamps Ltd - 543930 - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name Change in name of the company from URAVI T AND WEDGE LAMPS LIMITED subject to approval of Registrar of Companies, Mumbai (ROC), Stock Exchanges and shareholder of the Company. Please refer attached PDF (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.07.2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 16 May 2024

Uravi T And Wedge Lamps Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited standalone financial results for the quarter ended and year ended March 31 2024. This is to inform you that with reference to the outcome uploaded today for the Board meeting dated May 22, 2024 we are uploading the revised outcome of Board meeting dated May 22, 2024 including the details of Qualified Borrowings as per SEBI circular dated October 19, 2023 as Annexure III. Kindly take the same on record. This is to inform you that with reference to the announcement made by the Company dated May 22, 2024, please find enclosed herewith revised outcome of Board meeting including details of Qualified Borrowings, in accordance with SEBI circular as Annexure III. Details of the same are enclosed herewith. Kindly take the same on record. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, considered and approved the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 along with the audit report. The results and relevant annexures are enclosed herewith. The Board meeting started at 5:03 P.M. and concluded at 5:21 P.M (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)

Board Meeting 19 Apr 2024 19 Apr 2024

Please find attached Revised Outcome

Board Meeting 15 Apr 2024 8 Apr 2024

Uravi T And Wedge Lamps Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15-04-2024 inter alia to consider and approve Proposal for raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares and/ or other securities including share warrants and or any other eligible securities through any or all of various permissible methods including but not limited by way of preferential issue qualified institutions placement subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including approval of the shareholders of the Company. Considered and Approved Appointment of M/s D. Maurya & Associates as Secretarial Auditor for FY 2023-24. Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held today i.e. Monday, April 15, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.04.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024