Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
27.79
36.15
35.21
33.97
yoy growth (%)
-23.12
2.67
3.64
17.09
Raw materials
-15.37
-16.72
-14.72
-14.97
As % of sales
55.32
46.25
41.82
44.07
Employee costs
-5.84
-8.83
-8.4
-7.59
As % of sales
21.01
24.42
23.85
22.35
Other costs
-4.52
-5.22
-5.19
-5.1
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.28
14.44
14.74
15.02
Operating profit
2.05
5.37
6.89
6.3
OPM
7.37
14.86
19.57
18.54
Depreciation
-2.13
-1.87
-1.64
-1.46
Interest expense
-1.78
-1.85
-1.46
-1.42
Other income
0.47
0.33
0.26
0.12
Profit before tax
-1.39
1.98
4.04
3.53
Taxes
0.08
-0.36
-1.17
-0.78
Tax rate
-5.84
-18.43
-29.02
-22.1
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.31
1.62
2.87
2.75
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.31
1.62
2.87
2.75
yoy growth (%)
-181.07
-43.54
4.28
162.49
NPM
-4.73
4.48
8.15
8.1
