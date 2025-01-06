iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Ltd Cash Flow Statement

396.35
(-2.28%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Ltd

Uravi T & Wedge FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.39

1.98

4.04

3.53

Depreciation

-2.13

-1.87

-1.64

-1.46

Tax paid

0.08

-0.36

-1.17

-0.78

Working capital

1.25

5.17

2.78

7.12

Other operating items

Operating

-2.19

4.91

4

8.41

Capital expenditure

-10.58

2.02

4.81

7.46

Free cash flow

-12.77

6.93

8.81

15.87

Equity raised

35.04

31.42

25.67

16.36

Investing

0.61

0

0

0

Financing

41.66

33.39

30.13

-0.88

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

64.53

71.75

64.62

31.35

Uravi T & Wedge : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.