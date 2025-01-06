Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.39
1.98
4.04
3.53
Depreciation
-2.13
-1.87
-1.64
-1.46
Tax paid
0.08
-0.36
-1.17
-0.78
Working capital
1.25
5.17
2.78
7.12
Other operating items
Operating
-2.19
4.91
4
8.41
Capital expenditure
-10.58
2.02
4.81
7.46
Free cash flow
-12.77
6.93
8.81
15.87
Equity raised
35.04
31.42
25.67
16.36
Investing
0.61
0
0
0
Financing
41.66
33.39
30.13
-0.88
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
64.53
71.75
64.62
31.35
