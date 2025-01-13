Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11
11
5.5
5.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.52
12.43
17.13
16.39
Net Worth
25.52
23.43
22.63
21.89
Minority Interest
Debt
24.57
22.85
22.9
22.91
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.78
1.14
1.22
0.89
Total Liabilities
50.87
47.42
46.75
45.69
Fixed Assets
17.27
17.87
15.49
15.85
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.92
0.67
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
31.8
28.2
28.51
26.72
Inventories
18.2
15.55
13.8
12.05
Inventory Days
158.23
Sundry Debtors
13.64
11.13
12.26
12.26
Debtor Days
160.99
Other Current Assets
4.61
5.66
4.96
4.52
Sundry Creditors
-3.76
-3.25
-1.73
-1.58
Creditor Days
20.74
Other Current Liabilities
-0.89
-0.89
-0.78
-0.53
Cash
1.78
1.34
1.82
2.46
Total Assets
50.86
47.42
46.74
45.7
