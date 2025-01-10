To the Members of Uravi T & Wedge Lamps limited

- Report on the audit of the financial statements

1. Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Uravi T & Wedge Lamps limited (the Company), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31 March 2023, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), statement of changes in equity, statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to financial statements including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter collectively referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2023, and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year then ended.

2. Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements

. 3. Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in our audit 1 Existence and Valuation of Inventories: Our audit procedures included: As indicated in Note 8, the value of the Companys inventories at year end was Rs.1554.85 lakhs, representing 30% of the Companys total assets. Valuation of inventory is key audit matter due to high risk involved in value per unit and obsolescence. • Understood Managements control over physical inventory counts and valuation • Evaluation of the design and testing the operating effectiveness of the internal controls relating to physical inventory counts at the stores and the warehouse. In testing this control, we observed the inventory cycle count process on a sample basis, inspected the results of the inventory cycle count and confirmed that the variances were approved and appropriately accounted for. • Evaluation of the design and testing the operating effectiveness of the internal controls relating to purchases, sales and inventories including automated controls. • Assessed the key estimates used by the Management to determine the net realisable value and the consistency thereof with the Companys policy on provision for nonmoving inventory and performed a sensitivity analysis on the estimated selling price and compared with the cost per item. • Identifying obsolete inventory, if any.

4. Other information

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys Annual Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

5. Managements responsibility for the financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS prescribed under Section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

This responsibility also Includes maintenance of adequate accountmg records m accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Lancia statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether

due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters re ate to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

6. Auditors responsibility for the audit of the financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

7. Report on other Legal and Regulatory requirements

I. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

II. As required by Sectionl43(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss including other comprehensive income, the statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act;

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors of the Company and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B";

g) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations for which provision have not been made which would impact its financial position;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. The management has represented to us, to the best of their knowledge, that no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. Based on reasonable audit procedures adopted by us, nothing has come to our notice that such representation contains any material misstatement.

v. The management has also represented to us, to the best of their knowledge, that no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. Based on reasonable audit procedures adopted by us, nothing has come to our notice that such representation contains any material misstatement.

vi. The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year.

vii. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company w.e.f. April 1, 2023, and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2023.

For Harsh Dedhia & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Harsh H. Dedhia

Proprietor (M No. -141494)

UDIN: 23141494BGZIYK9982

Place: Mumbai

Date: 29th May, 2023

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors Report

Annexure referred to in paragraph 8(1) under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory

Requirements" section of our report of even date

i. (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment ("PPE").

The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its PPE by which all PPE are verified on yearly basis. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, some of the PPE and right of use assets were physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is a lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its PPE (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets during the year.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the physical verification of inventories has been conducted by the management at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification, the coverage and procedure of such verification is reasonable. As informed to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of rupees five crore, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions which are secured on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are observed to be in agreement or the same are duly reconciled with the books of account and records maintained by the Company.

iii. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any advances, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other entity during the year. The company has granted unsecured loans to vendors and employees as follows:

Amount (Rs.in Lakhs) Aggregate amount granted during the year - Others* 453.50 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Others* 326.32

The amounts reported are gross amounts including accrued interest (wherever applicable), without considering provision made.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the investments made, and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts of principal amounts and interest have been regular as per stipulations.

(d) No amount is overdue in respect of loans granted during the year

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, neither loans have been renewed or extended nor any fresh loans have been granted to settle the overdue of existing loans.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit procedures performed, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans to Promoters/ Related Parties (as defined in section 2(76) of the Act) which are either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the

Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act in

respect of loans granted, as applicable.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public during the year within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules framed thereunder. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. The Central Government of India has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act for the business activities carried on by the Company. Accordingly, clause 3(vi) is not applicable to the Company.

vii. According to the records of the Company examined by us and information and explanations given to us:

a) Undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, duty of customs, goods and services tax, cess and others as applicable to the company have been generally regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. There are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of aforesaid dues outstanding as at 31 March 2023 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) There are no dues of income tax, sales tax, service tax, goods and services tax, duty of customs, duty of excise and value added tax which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

viii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, we have not come across any transactions recorded in the books of account which reflect income surrendered or disclosed during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender

(c) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans taken during the year by the Company have been applied for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the Financial Statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures and hence reporting on the funds taken by the Company from any entity or person on

account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures is not applicable.

(f) The Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures and hence reporting on the loans raised by the Company during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures is not applicable.

x. (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)a is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)b is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, no fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no report under section 143(12) of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. According to information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with the directors. Accordingly, clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a CIC as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us during the course of the audit and as represented to us by the Company, in our opinion, there is no Core Investment Company within Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016). Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has not incurred any cash losses during the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year

from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, provisions of section 135 of the Act are not applicable. Accordingly, clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

For Harsh Dedhia & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Harsh H. Dedhia Proprietor (M No. -141494)

UDIN: 23141494BGZIYK9982

Place: Mumbai Date: 29th May, 2023

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 8(ll)(f) under "Report on other Legal and Regulatory requirements" of our report of even date Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the aforesaid financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act.

Opinion

1. We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements of Uravi T & Wedge Lamps limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

2. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2023, based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

3. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act. *

Auditors Responsibility

4. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

5. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

6. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

7. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

8. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For Harsh Dedhia & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Harsh H. Dedhia Propreitor

(M No. -141494)

UDIN: 23141494BGZIYK9982

Place: Mumbai Date: 29th May, 2023