|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|18 Sep 2024
|AGM 30/09/2024 The company hereby informs that the 20th Annual General Meeting of the company was held today i.e. September 30, 2024 at 11.14 A.M. (IST)throgh Audio Video conferencing.The meeting concluded at 12.08 P.M. after being kept open for 30 minutes for e-voting. A copy of summary of proceedings is enclosed herewith. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024) Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Limited hereby submitting the voting results along with the Scrutinisers report for remote e-voting and voting at the 20th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on September 30, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.10.2024)
