Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Ltd Summary

Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Pvt. Ltd on 19 April 2004 in State of Maharashtra. Subsequently, the Company name was changed to Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Limited due to conversion from a Private Company to a Public Company on January 16, 2018.The Company is ISO/TS certified and holds certifications from the Automotive Research Association of India and E-mark for the products manufactured. The Company is a lamps and lighting products manufacturing and distribution company with core focus on automotive lamps and instrument cluster lighting. It specialize in manufacturing and distributing Stop and Tail Lamps /Signal Lamps /Indicator Lamps and Wedge Lamps for Two-wheelers, Four-wheelers, Tractors and Industrial applications for various Indian automobile manufacturers. It is ISO/TS certified and hold certifications from the Automotive Research Association of India and E-mark for the products manufactured.Keeping in line with the current technological advancements in the field of automobile and home lighting, the company has recently entered into a co-operation agreement with a Philippines based company named Global Lighting Phils. Inc for developing LED lighting products vertical of the company. The LED lamps are manufactured by Global Lighting Phils. Inc. under the brand name UVAL and are imported, distributed and sold in India by the company. It has recently entered into trading of LED Lamps. The Company was incorporated in 2004 and began its operations with one manufacturing unit for T-10 Lamps at Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra on a rental basis. Subsequently, the company purchased its own manufacturing unit at Bhiwandi, Thane and shifted its manufacturing operations to this unit. In 2012, the company acquired a factory premises on a long lease basis in Kathua, situated in the State of Jammu and Kashmir. Currently the company operates from two different manufacturing locations situated at Bhiwandi, in Maharashtra and Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir. In both these places it has spate production lines for Stop and Tail Lamps and Wedge Lamps. In 2005, the company set up its first production line T-10 lamps at Rabale MIDC, Navi Mumbai.In 2007, the company purchased and shifted to a new premise at Q6 Rajlaxmi Technopark Sonale, NH3 Road Bhiwandi in the month of April. The Company received performance and reliability approvals for W3W lamps from M/s BAJAJ Auto Ltd.In 2008, the Company received ISO/TS 16949:2002 certification.In 2009, the company increased its paid up capital to Rs. 50,00,000 and received ARAI certificates in April for a wide range of products.In 2010, the Company rented Unit Q5- Rajlaxmi Techno Park Sonale, NH3 Road Bhiwandi for manufacturing support activities such as packing, re-packing, labeling, relabeling and storage. It received E-Mark certifications in July for a range of its products. The Company received performance and reliability approvals for W3W and W1.7W lamps from Hero MotoCorp Ltd.In 2011, the Company received performance and reliability approvals for R10W & P21/5W lamps from BAJAJ Auto Ltd.In 2012, the company started manufacturing support activities such as packing, re-packing, labeling, relabeling and storage unit in J3A and J3B- Rajlaxm Technopark Sonale, NH3 Road Bhiwandi. The Company increased its paid up capital to Rs. 5,00,00,000. The Company entered into a long lease for a factory in Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) and started manufacturing process. It received performance and reliability approvals for - RY10W lamps from BAJAJ Auto Ltd. and R10W & RY10W lamps from Hero Moto Corp Ltd.In 2013, the company increased the Coating line capacity at both of its Bhiwandi and Kathua units.In 2014, the Company started construction of New building which is attached to the main building at Q6Rajlaxmi Technopark Sonale, NH3 Road Bhiwandi.In 2016, the Company got its trademark UVAL (Word) registered.In 2017, Quality management system - ISO/TS 16949:2000 re-certification was granted. The Company increased the authorized share capital to Rs. 6,00,00,000.In March, 2018 the Company came up with a Public Issue of 15,00,000 Equity Shares by raising capital aggregating to Rs 15 Crores consisting of Fresh Issue of 5,00,000 Equity Shares amounting to Rs 5 Cr. and an Offer for Sale of 10,00,000 Equity Shares amounting to Rs 10 Cr.