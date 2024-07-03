Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹1,531.15
Prev. Close₹1,530.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹353.44
Day's High₹1,540.65
Day's Low₹1,485
52 Week's High₹1,790
52 Week's Low₹981
Book Value₹374.05
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,929.13
P/E21.61
EPS70.87
Divi. Yield1.31
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.32
13.16
13.16
13.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
859.13
746.3
634.27
560.32
Net Worth
885.45
759.46
647.43
573.48
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,572.25
1,220.92
1,376.97
1,238.35
yoy growth (%)
28.77
-11.33
11.19
22.1
Raw materials
-986.08
-754.42
-839.96
-739
As % of sales
62.71
61.79
61
59.67
Employee costs
-204.79
-163.7
-195.52
-176.69
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
128.79
68.42
88
78.16
Depreciation
-58.65
-57.09
-52.72
-44.32
Tax paid
-33.53
-18.12
-8.19
-29.01
Working capital
28.19
33.84
4.91
-19.31
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
28.77
-11.33
11.19
22.1
Op profit growth
44.59
-14.6
11.36
19.87
EBIT growth
71.6
-24.23
4.73
21.8
Net profit growth
102.16
-40.3
50.19
60.1
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,015.29
1,834.04
1,557.73
1,207.65
1,368.71
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,015.29
1,834.04
1,557.73
1,207.65
1,368.71
Other Operating Income
13.5
14.02
14.53
13.51
10.73
Other Income
15.97
10.8
2.6
3.19
1.72
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
J K Jain
Whole-time Director
Seema Jain
Joint Managing Director
Rahul Jain
Whole-time Director
Aanchal Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Arvind K Chauhan
Whole-time Director
Kashi Ram Yadav
Independent Director
VINOD KUMAR MALHOTRA
Independent Director
S K Jain
Independent Director
MOHAN BIR SAHNI
Independent Director
Ashok Kumar Sharma
Independent Director
Jawahar Thakur
Joint Managing Director
Rajesh Sharma
Independent Director
Shobha Khatri
Whole Time Director & CEO
Vineet Sahni
Independent Director
Pawan Kumar Jain
Reports by Fiem Industries Ltd
Summary
Fiem Industries Limited was incorporated on February 6, 1989 as Private Limited Company with the name Rahul Auto Private Limited. The Company name was changed from Rahul Auto Pvt Ltd to Fiem Industries Limited on May 7, 1992. The Company got converted into a Public Limited Company in November, 1993 and the name changed to Fiem Industries Limited.The Company is in the business of manufacturing and supply of auto components comprising of automotive lighting & signalling equipments, rear-view mirror, prismatic mirror, plastic moulded parts, bank angle sensor, canister and sheet metal components for motorised vehicles, and LED luminaries comprising of indoor and outdoor lighting, display panels and integrated passengers information system. Their main products are Automotive Lighting & Signaling Equipments, Rear View Mirrors, Prismatic Mirror and Sheet Metal Parts.The company also manufactures and supplies value added products such as a complete Rear Fender Assembly for 2-wheelers which typically consists of rear fender (plastic) fitted with two turn signal lamps, tail lamps, number plate, reflex reflectors fitted with various mounting sheet metal brackets. The Company set up a unit at Kundli, Sonepat in Haryana for carrying on the business of manufacturing rear view mirrors for two, three and four wheelers.During the year 1993-94, the company added additional facilities for manufacturing automotive lighting and signaling equipments such as head lamp, tail lamp, side indicator, re
Read More
The Fiem Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1492.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Fiem Industries Ltd is ₹3929.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Fiem Industries Ltd is 21.61 and 4.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Fiem Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Fiem Industries Ltd is ₹981 and ₹1790 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Fiem Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.02%, 3 Years at 39.02%, 1 Year at 44.33%, 6 Month at 14.68%, 3 Month at -8.14% and 1 Month at -2.88%.
