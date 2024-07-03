iifl-logo-icon 1
Fiem Industries Ltd Share Price

1,492.85
(-2.43%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:39:55 AM

  • Open1,531.15
  • Day's High1,540.65
  • 52 Wk High1,790
  • Prev. Close1,530.1
  • Day's Low1,485
  • 52 Wk Low 981
  • Turnover (lac)353.44
  • P/E21.61
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value374.05
  • EPS70.87
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,929.13
  • Div. Yield1.31
Fiem Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

1,531.15

Prev. Close

1,530.1

Turnover(Lac.)

353.44

Day's High

1,540.65

Day's Low

1,485

52 Week's High

1,790

52 Week's Low

981

Book Value

374.05

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,929.13

P/E

21.61

EPS

70.87

Divi. Yield

1.31

Fiem Industries Ltd Corporate Action

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

16 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 20

Record Date: 24 Jul, 2024

arrow

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 May, 2024

arrow

Fiem Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Fiem Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:00 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.96%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.96%

Non-Promoter- 9.46%

Institutions: 9.46%

Non-Institutions: 31.57%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Fiem Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

26.32

13.16

13.16

13.16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

859.13

746.3

634.27

560.32

Net Worth

885.45

759.46

647.43

573.48

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,572.25

1,220.92

1,376.97

1,238.35

yoy growth (%)

28.77

-11.33

11.19

22.1

Raw materials

-986.08

-754.42

-839.96

-739

As % of sales

62.71

61.79

61

59.67

Employee costs

-204.79

-163.7

-195.52

-176.69

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

128.79

68.42

88

78.16

Depreciation

-58.65

-57.09

-52.72

-44.32

Tax paid

-33.53

-18.12

-8.19

-29.01

Working capital

28.19

33.84

4.91

-19.31

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

28.77

-11.33

11.19

22.1

Op profit growth

44.59

-14.6

11.36

19.87

EBIT growth

71.6

-24.23

4.73

21.8

Net profit growth

102.16

-40.3

50.19

60.1

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,015.29

1,834.04

1,557.73

1,207.65

1,368.71

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,015.29

1,834.04

1,557.73

1,207.65

1,368.71

Other Operating Income

13.5

14.02

14.53

13.51

10.73

Other Income

15.97

10.8

2.6

3.19

1.72

Fiem Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Fiem Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

J K Jain

Whole-time Director

Seema Jain

Joint Managing Director

Rahul Jain

Whole-time Director

Aanchal Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Arvind K Chauhan

Whole-time Director

Kashi Ram Yadav

Independent Director

VINOD KUMAR MALHOTRA

Independent Director

S K Jain

Independent Director

MOHAN BIR SAHNI

Independent Director

Ashok Kumar Sharma

Independent Director

Jawahar Thakur

Joint Managing Director

Rajesh Sharma

Independent Director

Shobha Khatri

Whole Time Director & CEO

Vineet Sahni

Independent Director

Pawan Kumar Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Fiem Industries Ltd

Summary

Fiem Industries Limited was incorporated on February 6, 1989 as Private Limited Company with the name Rahul Auto Private Limited. The Company name was changed from Rahul Auto Pvt Ltd to Fiem Industries Limited on May 7, 1992. The Company got converted into a Public Limited Company in November, 1993 and the name changed to Fiem Industries Limited.The Company is in the business of manufacturing and supply of auto components comprising of automotive lighting & signalling equipments, rear-view mirror, prismatic mirror, plastic moulded parts, bank angle sensor, canister and sheet metal components for motorised vehicles, and LED luminaries comprising of indoor and outdoor lighting, display panels and integrated passengers information system. Their main products are Automotive Lighting & Signaling Equipments, Rear View Mirrors, Prismatic Mirror and Sheet Metal Parts.The company also manufactures and supplies value added products such as a complete Rear Fender Assembly for 2-wheelers which typically consists of rear fender (plastic) fitted with two turn signal lamps, tail lamps, number plate, reflex reflectors fitted with various mounting sheet metal brackets. The Company set up a unit at Kundli, Sonepat in Haryana for carrying on the business of manufacturing rear view mirrors for two, three and four wheelers.During the year 1993-94, the company added additional facilities for manufacturing automotive lighting and signaling equipments such as head lamp, tail lamp, side indicator, re
Company FAQs

What is the Fiem Industries Ltd share price today?

The Fiem Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1492.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Fiem Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Fiem Industries Ltd is ₹3929.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Fiem Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Fiem Industries Ltd is 21.61 and 4.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Fiem Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Fiem Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Fiem Industries Ltd is ₹981 and ₹1790 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Fiem Industries Ltd?

Fiem Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.02%, 3 Years at 39.02%, 1 Year at 44.33%, 6 Month at 14.68%, 3 Month at -8.14% and 1 Month at -2.88%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Fiem Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Fiem Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.96 %
Institutions - 9.47 %
Public - 31.57 %

