Summary

Fiem Industries Limited was incorporated on February 6, 1989 as Private Limited Company with the name Rahul Auto Private Limited. The Company name was changed from Rahul Auto Pvt Ltd to Fiem Industries Limited on May 7, 1992. The Company got converted into a Public Limited Company in November, 1993 and the name changed to Fiem Industries Limited.The Company is in the business of manufacturing and supply of auto components comprising of automotive lighting & signalling equipments, rear-view mirror, prismatic mirror, plastic moulded parts, bank angle sensor, canister and sheet metal components for motorised vehicles, and LED luminaries comprising of indoor and outdoor lighting, display panels and integrated passengers information system. Their main products are Automotive Lighting & Signaling Equipments, Rear View Mirrors, Prismatic Mirror and Sheet Metal Parts.The company also manufactures and supplies value added products such as a complete Rear Fender Assembly for 2-wheelers which typically consists of rear fender (plastic) fitted with two turn signal lamps, tail lamps, number plate, reflex reflectors fitted with various mounting sheet metal brackets. The Company set up a unit at Kundli, Sonepat in Haryana for carrying on the business of manufacturing rear view mirrors for two, three and four wheelers.During the year 1993-94, the company added additional facilities for manufacturing automotive lighting and signaling equipments such as head lamp, tail lamp, side indicator, re

Read More