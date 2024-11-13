|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|FIEM INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the quarter & half year ended on September 30 2024. Results for Quarter ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
|13 Aug 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|FIEM INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for Quarter ended on June 30 2024.
|21 May 2024
|10 May 2024
|FIEM INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Annual Results and Final Dividend Financial Results for Quarter and FY ended March 31, 2024 attached. Change in Directors Record Date for Final Dividend For FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/05/2024)
|6 Feb 2024
|25 Jan 2024
|FIEM INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter and Nine Months ended on December 31 2023. Results- Financial Results for Quarter ended Dec 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/02/2024)
