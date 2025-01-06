iifl-logo-icon 1
Fiem Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,499.05
(-2.03%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

128.79

68.42

88

78.16

Depreciation

-58.65

-57.09

-52.72

-44.32

Tax paid

-33.53

-18.12

-8.19

-29.01

Working capital

28.19

33.84

4.91

-19.31

Other operating items

Operating

64.79

27.05

31.99

-14.49

Capital expenditure

12.84

10.89

134.11

109.26

Free cash flow

77.64

37.94

166.1

94.76

Equity raised

1,099.33

1,029.01

885.87

791.78

Investing

56.9

0

9.08

-66.72

Financing

18.59

1.58

-32.13

-66.56

Dividends paid

0

0

13.16

11.84

Net in cash

1,252.46

1,068.53

1,042.09

765.11

