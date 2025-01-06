Fiem Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
128.79
68.42
88
78.16
Depreciation
-58.65
-57.09
-52.72
-44.32
Tax paid
-33.53
-18.12
-8.19
-29.01
Working capital
28.19
33.84
4.91
-19.31
Other operating items
Operating
64.79
27.05
31.99
-14.49
Capital expenditure
12.84
10.89
134.11
109.26
Free cash flow
77.64
37.94
166.1
94.76
Equity raised
1,099.33
1,029.01
885.87
791.78
Investing
56.9
0
9.08
-66.72
Financing
18.59
1.58
-32.13
-66.56
Dividends paid
0
0
13.16
11.84
Net in cash
1,252.46
1,068.53
1,042.09
765.11
