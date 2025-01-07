Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,572.25
1,220.92
1,376.97
1,238.35
yoy growth (%)
28.77
-11.33
11.19
22.1
Raw materials
-986.08
-754.42
-839.96
-739
As % of sales
62.71
61.79
61
59.67
Employee costs
-204.79
-163.7
-195.52
-176.69
As % of sales
13.02
13.4
14.19
14.26
Other costs
-187.93
-169
-184.83
-181.98
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.95
13.84
13.42
14.69
Operating profit
193.44
133.78
156.65
140.66
OPM
12.3
10.95
11.37
11.35
Depreciation
-58.65
-57.09
-52.72
-44.32
Interest expense
-8.59
-11.63
-17.66
-22.72
Other income
2.59
3.36
1.73
4.54
Profit before tax
128.79
68.42
88
78.16
Taxes
-33.53
-18.12
-8.19
-29.01
Tax rate
-26.04
-26.48
-9.3
-37.12
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
95.25
50.3
79.81
49.14
Exceptional items
0
-3.18
-0.88
3.4
Net profit
95.25
47.11
78.92
52.54
yoy growth (%)
102.16
-40.3
50.19
60.1
NPM
6.05
3.85
5.73
4.24
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.