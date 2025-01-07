iifl-logo-icon 1
Fiem Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,490
(-0.60%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:44:59 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,572.25

1,220.92

1,376.97

1,238.35

yoy growth (%)

28.77

-11.33

11.19

22.1

Raw materials

-986.08

-754.42

-839.96

-739

As % of sales

62.71

61.79

61

59.67

Employee costs

-204.79

-163.7

-195.52

-176.69

As % of sales

13.02

13.4

14.19

14.26

Other costs

-187.93

-169

-184.83

-181.98

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.95

13.84

13.42

14.69

Operating profit

193.44

133.78

156.65

140.66

OPM

12.3

10.95

11.37

11.35

Depreciation

-58.65

-57.09

-52.72

-44.32

Interest expense

-8.59

-11.63

-17.66

-22.72

Other income

2.59

3.36

1.73

4.54

Profit before tax

128.79

68.42

88

78.16

Taxes

-33.53

-18.12

-8.19

-29.01

Tax rate

-26.04

-26.48

-9.3

-37.12

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

95.25

50.3

79.81

49.14

Exceptional items

0

-3.18

-0.88

3.4

Net profit

95.25

47.11

78.92

52.54

yoy growth (%)

102.16

-40.3

50.19

60.1

NPM

6.05

3.85

5.73

4.24

