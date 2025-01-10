Fiem Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.32
13.16
13.16
13.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
859.13
746.3
634.27
560.32
Net Worth
885.45
759.46
647.43
573.48
Minority Interest
Debt
23.11
23.83
45.67
77.26
Deferred Tax Liability Net
31.27
33.74
38.19
41.11
Total Liabilities
939.83
817.03
731.29
691.85
Fixed Assets
499.99
498.02
507.88
549.04
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.79
4.79
86.01
29.11
Deferred Tax Asset Net
9.71
11.53
5.57
4.87
Networking Capital
221.44
122.65
64.94
0.33
Inventories
204.36
175.7
184.74
116.95
Inventory Days
42.88
34.96
Sundry Debtors
193.79
140.8
174.6
80.87
Debtor Days
40.53
24.17
Other Current Assets
107.17
50.52
34.09
41.32
Sundry Creditors
-193.21
-167.39
-261.34
-173.58
Creditor Days
60.67
51.89
Other Current Liabilities
-90.67
-76.98
-67.14
-65.23
Cash
203.9
180.04
66.88
108.51
Total Assets
939.83
817.03
731.29
691.86
