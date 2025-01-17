Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
28.75
-11.47
11.27
22.18
Op profit growth
44.95
-14.7
11.47
19.66
EBIT growth
72.45
-24.32
4.4
21.49
Net profit growth
101.67
-37.38
41.86
59.02
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
12.33
10.95
11.37
11.35
EBIT margin
8.74
6.53
7.64
8.14
Net profit margin
5.98
3.82
5.4
4.23
RoCE
19.45
11.54
15.66
15.29
RoNW
3.88
2.13
3.82
3.05
RoA
3.32
1.68
2.77
1.99
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
72.43
35.65
59.79
39.97
Dividend per share
20
16
13
9
Cash EPS
26.71
-8.01
16.23
6.25
Book value per share
488.02
432.64
399.18
341.44
Valuation ratios
P/E
6.21
7.8
2.1
10.98
P/CEPS
16.84
-34.73
7.75
70.17
P/B
0.92
0.64
0.31
1.28
EV/EBIDTA
5.91
5.1
2.58
9.03
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
17.64
22.53
Tax payout
-26.09
-26.46
-9.3
-37.11
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
29.65
23.59
29.28
38.83
Inventory days
35.01
36.77
35.63
35.72
Creditor days
-57.61
-57.92
-61.46
-66.65
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-16
-6.85
-5.96
-4.44
Net debt / equity
-0.03
-0.05
0.15
0.34
Net debt / op. profit
-0.11
-0.24
0.5
1.11
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-62.71
-61.79
-60.9
-59.66
Employee costs
-13.2
-13.58
-14.38
-14.28
Other costs
-11.74
-13.66
-13.33
-14.69
