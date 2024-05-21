To the Members of

Fiem Industries Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Fiem Industries Limited (hereinafter referred as “the Company”), which comprise the Standalone Balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and loss including other comprehensive income), Standalone Statement of changes in equity and standalone Statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information. (hereinafter referred to as “the standalone financial statements” or “financial statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, the profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing(SAs)specifiedundersection143(10)oftheCompanies Act,2013.OurresponsibilitiesunderthoseStandardsarefurther described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit maters to be communicated in our report.

SN Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Accounting for insurance claim recoverable on account of the fire accident We have performed the following principal audit procedures including: Refer Note 53 to the standalone financial statements. On June 13, 2023, a fire broke out at part of one building at Rai Unit, Haryana which caused damage to the property, plant and equipment and inventories. As stated in the said note, the Company is insured for fire incidents including for damage to its property, plant and equipment, inventories. The Company has submitted its claim to the insurance company and the amount of loss under the policy is being evaluated by the surveyor. The determination of the loss and the amount of insurance claim recoverable involves significant management judgement considering the nature and quantitative significance of the amounts involved. Obtaining and examining the list of assets and inventories destroyed during the fire incident. Visiting the plant location to physically observe the damage to the property, plant and equipment and inventories. Assessing completeness and accuracy of the insurance claim by comparing the list of assets and inventories damaged with the respective registers maintained in the Companys SAP system. Verifying the Companys insurance policy and underlying documents to ascertain validity, adequacy and coverage of the claim submitted. Verifying the Companys claim with the insurance company and also inspecting the correspondences with the insurance company / surveyors with respect to the status of the claim including its admissibility Verifying the Managements judgement to estimate the amount accounted as recoverable from the insurance company in accordance with its accounting policy. Assessing the appropriateness of the presentation and disclosures made in relation to the related insurance claim receivable in the financial statements. 2 Revenue Recognition for sale of goods Our audit procedures included the following Revenue from sale of goods is recognized upon the transfer of control of the goods sold to the customer. • Evaluating the companys accounting Policies in relation of the revenue recognition in terms of Ind AS 115- Revenue from Contracts with Customers. The performance obligations in the contracts are fulfilled at the time of dispatch, delivery or upon formal customer acceptance depending on customer terms and conditions. Revenue is measured at fair value of the consideration received or receivable, after deduction of any discounts/ rebates and any taxes or duties collected on behalf of the government such as goods and services tax, etc. Customer acceptance is used to estimate the provision for price increase/ decrease. Revenue is only recognised to the extent, that is highly probable, a significant reversal will not occur. • Evaluating the design and implementation and testing operating effectiveness of Companys general IT controls, key manual and application controls over the Companys IT systems including controls over rebates agreements / arrangements, rebate payments / settlements and Companys review over the rebate accruals. • Testing by selecting samples of revenue transactions recorded during the year by verification of underlying documents. • Testing on a sample basis, key customer contracts/ purchase order to identify terms and conditions relating to goods acceptance and price adjustments. • Testing on a sample basis, the supporting documents for sales transactions recorded during the period closer to the year end and subsequent to the year end to determine whether revenue was recognised in the correct period.

Other Information

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our Auditors Report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit/loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order,2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the “Annexure- A”, a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. A. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a. we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b. in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books. c. the balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss including other comprehensive income, statement of changes in equity and cash flow statement and dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B” and

B. With respect to the other matters included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us :

1. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31st march 2024 on its financial position in its financial statements – Refer Note 31(A) to the standalone Ind AS financial statements;

2. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

3. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

4. a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; c) Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

5. As stated in Note 52 to the standalone financial statements (a) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable. (b) The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

6. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

C. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

for Anil S. Gupta & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number -004061N Sd/- (Anil Kumar Gupta) Partner Place: Rai, Sonepat (HR.) Membership No.:-083159 Dated: 21/05/2024 UDIN 24083159BKCOHK3871

Annexure-A to the Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the year ended on 31.03.24, we report that:

1. a) (i) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(ii) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets b) As explained to us, the company has a planned programme for physically verifying all Property, Plant and Equipment once in three years which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size and nature of assets. During the year, the fixed assets have been physically verified by the management in accordance with the programme and no material discrepancies were identified on such verification. c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company except for freehold land situated in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, acquired during the Fy 16-17 for Rs 18.23 Lakhs, wherein final registration is pending as disclosed in Note 2 on “Property Plant and equipment “to the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Description of Property Gross Carrying Value (Rs.in Lakhs ) Held in the name of Whether Promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held Reason for not being held in name of company Land at Karsanpura, Gujarat 18.23 Not registered No 8 years Industrial land purchased from the other company (Seller) requiring approval from state govt which is already applied by the Seller. However, permission from the govt is still awaited.

d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

2. a) As informed to us, the inventories have been physically verified by the management at regular intervals during the year.

In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification is appropriate and there were no material discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were not noticed on physical verification of the inventory as compared to the book of accounts. b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with banks or financial institutions who has sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs 5 crores, are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

3. a) During the year, the Company has provided loans to its employees as follows:

Particulars Loans ( Rs in Lakhs) Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year -Loan to employees 126.32 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases Loan to employees 99.35

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the investments made and the terms and condition of the grant of employee loans provided during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans given, in our opinion the repayment of principal has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts have been regular. Further, the Company has not given any advance in the nature of loan to any party during the year

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given. Further, the Company has not given any advances in the nature of loan to any party during the year.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to same parties.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans or advance in the nature of loan or advance in the nature of loan either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

4. Loans, investments and guarantees, in respect of which provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable have been complied with by the Company. The Company has not provided securities hence not commented upon.

5. According to the information and explanation given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Therefore, the clause (v) of para 3 of the order is not applicable to the Company.

6. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, no detailed examination of the same has been carried out by us.

7. a) According to the records of the company and also the information and explanations given to us, the company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities all undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, Goods and Service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it.

According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues as at the year end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. b) According to the records of the Company, the dues outstanding of income tax, sales-tax, wealth tax, service tax, Goods and Service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise and cess on account of any dispute are as follows

S.N. Name of Statue Nature of Due Period to which it Pertains Amount Involved Amount Deposited Net Amount Forum where dispute is Pending 1 The Central Excise Act, 1944 Custom Duty demand on sale of Moulds F.Y. 2007-08 57.87 14.47 43.40 CESTAT, Chennai 2 Haryana Value Added Tax 2003 Sales tax Assessment Dues F.Y. 2010-11 23.75 3.75 20.00 Punjab and Haryana High court 3 Tamil Nadu VAT act 2006 Sales tax demand on reversal of input tax credit pertaining to CST Sales F.Y. 2014-15 150.07 - 150.07 Chennai High court 4 Custom Act 1962 Short payment of custom duty on imported Raw materials FY 2020-21 3.49 0.26 3.23 Commissioner of Customs, Appeals Chennai Total 235.18 18.48 216.70

8. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on Clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

9. On the basis of verification of records, on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, a) the company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to a financial institution or banks.

b) the company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any term loan during the year.

d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company e) According to the information and explanation given to us and on overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken funds from any entities and persons on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or associates.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or associate companies. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

10. a) The company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. b) the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year ( check bonus issue) 11. a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by us in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the information provided to us and records verified by us, the Secretarial Auditor and the Cost Auditor have not filed report in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. c) According to the information and explanations given to us and as represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

12. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable. 13. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act wherever applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone Ind AS financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. 14. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business; (b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date.

15. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

16. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable..

17. The company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. 18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

19. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 51 to the standalone financial statement , ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there are no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act or special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

Annexure “B” To The Independent Auditors Report Of Even Date On The Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements Of Fiem Industries Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) Opinion

1. We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of FIEM INDUSTRIES LIMITED (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

2. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the “Guidance Note”).

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

3. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

4. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

5. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

6. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

7. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

8. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.