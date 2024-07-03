iifl-logo-icon 1
Omax Autos Ltd Share Price

115.05
(-5.15%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

  • Open122.37
  • Day's High122.4
  • 52 Wk High168
  • Prev. Close121.3
  • Day's Low114.69
  • 52 Wk Low 69.25
  • Turnover (lac)23.36
  • P/E38.87
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value147.63
  • EPS3.15
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)246.09
  • Div. Yield0.82
No Records Found

Omax Autos Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

122.37

Prev. Close

121.3

Turnover(Lac.)

23.36

Day's High

122.4

Day's Low

114.69

52 Week's High

168

52 Week's Low

69.25

Book Value

147.63

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

246.09

P/E

38.87

EPS

3.15

Divi. Yield

0.82

Omax Autos Ltd Corporate Action

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 22 Aug, 2024

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Jul, 2024

Omax Autos Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Omax Autos Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:50 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.11%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.11%

Non-Promoter- 0.12%

Institutions: 0.12%

Non-Institutions: 45.76%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Omax Autos Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

21.39

21.39

21.39

21.39

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

276.2

264.52

288.91

265.44

Net Worth

297.59

285.91

310.3

286.83

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

161.48

466.67

1,178.95

1,042.21

yoy growth (%)

-65.39

-60.41

13.11

1.49

Raw materials

-114.17

-293.17

-800.2

-679.11

As % of sales

70.7

62.82

67.87

65.16

Employee costs

-33.06

-55.22

-167.7

-167.24

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-59.35

6.95

0.57

-3.78

Depreciation

-12.53

-10.25

-21.94

-23.46

Tax paid

1.43

-2.94

7.08

1.6

Working capital

-87.54

52.89

-9.57

59.29

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-65.39

-60.41

13.11

1.49

Op profit growth

-301.56

-50.6

28.29

-38.19

EBIT growth

-200.22

2.68

60.5

-35.06

Net profit growth

-123.18

469.12

-449.77

-127.69

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2007

Gross Sales

1,095.29

984.71

1,098.63

1,287.02

837.15

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

148.72

Net Sales

1,095.29

984.71

1,098.63

1,287.02

688.41

Other Operating Income

6.46

9.26

8.55

10.71

0

Other Income

7.76

2.26

0.93

7.3

11.72

Omax Autos Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Omax Autos Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Vice Chairman & M.D.

Jatender Kumar Mehta

Joint Managing Director

Sakshi Kaura

Whole-time Director

Tavinder Singh

Chairman & Independent Directo

Bharat Kaushal

Managing Director & CFO

Devashish Mehta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nipun Khurana

Non Executive Director

Nikhel Kochhar

Independent Director

Ram Kumar Chugh

Independent Director

Nadira Chaturvedi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Omax Autos Ltd

Summary

Omax Autos Ltd., a part of Omax Group was incorporated on 28th April, 1983. The Company is into manufacture of sheet metal component, tubular and machined components and sprockets for two-wheelers at its two plants in Dharuhera, Haryana. In 1994-95, the company doubled the capacity of its electroplating plant and sprocket division. It has started constructing its proposed third unit at Gurgaon. It has also purchased new land in Gurgaon to put up its fourth unit to exclusively meet the requirements of the upcoming new unit of Hero Honda Motors at Gurgaon.Major Part of expansion of new Speedomax project has been completed. New automatic computerized tri-nickle coating plant is ready for production. However, to meet the enhanced demand of Hero Honda Motors Ltd and to achieve better economies of scale, company has started putting one more new Automatic computerized tri-nickle coating plant of same capacity of Speedomax & Commercial Production of plant commenced in July99.The 4th plant at IMT, Manesar started its commercial production in April,2002 at an estimated cost of Rs.18.00 crores. The company has got a major break through in getting exports from M/s Piaggio of Italy and from M/s Santhana Brothers. It is also planning to become global supplier for OEM buyers. It is also negotiating with MNCs in India for the supply of components to their international counterparts.The Gurgaon and Rewari Units of the Company commenced commercial production in October 2004. Post amalgamation
Company FAQs

What is the Omax Autos Ltd share price today?

The Omax Autos Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹115.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Omax Autos Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Omax Autos Ltd is ₹246.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Omax Autos Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Omax Autos Ltd is 38.87 and 0.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Omax Autos Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Omax Autos Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Omax Autos Ltd is ₹69.25 and ₹168 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Omax Autos Ltd?

Omax Autos Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.27%, 3 Years at 34.59%, 1 Year at 66.51%, 6 Month at -16.78%, 3 Month at -1.16% and 1 Month at 4.70%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Omax Autos Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Omax Autos Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.12 %
Institutions - 0.12 %
Public - 45.76 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Omax Autos Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

