Summary

Omax Autos Ltd., a part of Omax Group was incorporated on 28th April, 1983. The Company is into manufacture of sheet metal component, tubular and machined components and sprockets for two-wheelers at its two plants in Dharuhera, Haryana. In 1994-95, the company doubled the capacity of its electroplating plant and sprocket division. It has started constructing its proposed third unit at Gurgaon. It has also purchased new land in Gurgaon to put up its fourth unit to exclusively meet the requirements of the upcoming new unit of Hero Honda Motors at Gurgaon.Major Part of expansion of new Speedomax project has been completed. New automatic computerized tri-nickle coating plant is ready for production. However, to meet the enhanced demand of Hero Honda Motors Ltd and to achieve better economies of scale, company has started putting one more new Automatic computerized tri-nickle coating plant of same capacity of Speedomax & Commercial Production of plant commenced in July99.The 4th plant at IMT, Manesar started its commercial production in April,2002 at an estimated cost of Rs.18.00 crores. The company has got a major break through in getting exports from M/s Piaggio of Italy and from M/s Santhana Brothers. It is also planning to become global supplier for OEM buyers. It is also negotiating with MNCs in India for the supply of components to their international counterparts.The Gurgaon and Rewari Units of the Company commenced commercial production in October 2004. Post amalgamation

