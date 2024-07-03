SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹122.37
Prev. Close₹121.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹23.36
Day's High₹122.4
Day's Low₹114.69
52 Week's High₹168
52 Week's Low₹69.25
Book Value₹147.63
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)246.09
P/E38.87
EPS3.15
Divi. Yield0.82
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.39
21.39
21.39
21.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
276.2
264.52
288.91
265.44
Net Worth
297.59
285.91
310.3
286.83
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
161.48
466.67
1,178.95
1,042.21
yoy growth (%)
-65.39
-60.41
13.11
1.49
Raw materials
-114.17
-293.17
-800.2
-679.11
As % of sales
70.7
62.82
67.87
65.16
Employee costs
-33.06
-55.22
-167.7
-167.24
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-59.35
6.95
0.57
-3.78
Depreciation
-12.53
-10.25
-21.94
-23.46
Tax paid
1.43
-2.94
7.08
1.6
Working capital
-87.54
52.89
-9.57
59.29
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-65.39
-60.41
13.11
1.49
Op profit growth
-301.56
-50.6
28.29
-38.19
EBIT growth
-200.22
2.68
60.5
-35.06
Net profit growth
-123.18
469.12
-449.77
-127.69
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2007
Gross Sales
1,095.29
984.71
1,098.63
1,287.02
837.15
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
148.72
Net Sales
1,095.29
984.71
1,098.63
1,287.02
688.41
Other Operating Income
6.46
9.26
8.55
10.71
0
Other Income
7.76
2.26
0.93
7.3
11.72
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Vice Chairman & M.D.
Jatender Kumar Mehta
Joint Managing Director
Sakshi Kaura
Whole-time Director
Tavinder Singh
Chairman & Independent Directo
Bharat Kaushal
Managing Director & CFO
Devashish Mehta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nipun Khurana
Non Executive Director
Nikhel Kochhar
Independent Director
Ram Kumar Chugh
Independent Director
Nadira Chaturvedi
Summary
Omax Autos Ltd., a part of Omax Group was incorporated on 28th April, 1983. The Company is into manufacture of sheet metal component, tubular and machined components and sprockets for two-wheelers at its two plants in Dharuhera, Haryana. In 1994-95, the company doubled the capacity of its electroplating plant and sprocket division. It has started constructing its proposed third unit at Gurgaon. It has also purchased new land in Gurgaon to put up its fourth unit to exclusively meet the requirements of the upcoming new unit of Hero Honda Motors at Gurgaon.Major Part of expansion of new Speedomax project has been completed. New automatic computerized tri-nickle coating plant is ready for production. However, to meet the enhanced demand of Hero Honda Motors Ltd and to achieve better economies of scale, company has started putting one more new Automatic computerized tri-nickle coating plant of same capacity of Speedomax & Commercial Production of plant commenced in July99.The 4th plant at IMT, Manesar started its commercial production in April,2002 at an estimated cost of Rs.18.00 crores. The company has got a major break through in getting exports from M/s Piaggio of Italy and from M/s Santhana Brothers. It is also planning to become global supplier for OEM buyers. It is also negotiating with MNCs in India for the supply of components to their international counterparts.The Gurgaon and Rewari Units of the Company commenced commercial production in October 2004. Post amalgamation
The Omax Autos Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹115.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Omax Autos Ltd is ₹246.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Omax Autos Ltd is 38.87 and 0.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Omax Autos Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Omax Autos Ltd is ₹69.25 and ₹168 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Omax Autos Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.27%, 3 Years at 34.59%, 1 Year at 66.51%, 6 Month at -16.78%, 3 Month at -1.16% and 1 Month at 4.70%.
