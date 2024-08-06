iifl-logo-icon 1
Omax Autos Ltd AGM

115.61
(4.01%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:09:52 PM

Omax Autos CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM29 Aug 202429 Jul 2024
Approved the Annual Report of the Company for F.Y.2023-24 and notice for the 41st Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled on 29 August 2024 by video conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). Mr. Deepak Gupta, Partner, or failing him Mr. Rajesh Lakhanpal, Partner of M/s. DR Associates, Company Secretaries, has been appointed to act as scrutinizer to scrutinize the e- voting process in a fair and transparent manner. Intimation of Record date as Thursday, 22nd August 2024 for the purpose of AGM for FY 2023-24 and also for declaration of final dividend for FY 2023-24. The AGM for FY 2023-24 has been scheduled on 29th August, 2024 , on which the final dividend is also to be declared for FY 2023-24. The record date/cut off date for the same is fixed as 22nd August, 2024 and the Book Closure date for the same has been fixed from 23rd August, 2024 till 29th August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.08.2024) With respect to the subject matter, we are hereby submitting the Proceedings of 41st AGM of the Company held on 29th August 2024 pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of Schedule III of SEBI LODR 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/08/2024) Please find attached the Scrutinizers Report regarding the AGM held on 29th August 2024 at 11am for the FY 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.08.2024)

