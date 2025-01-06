Omax Autos Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-59.35
6.95
0.57
-3.78
Depreciation
-12.53
-10.25
-21.94
-23.46
Tax paid
1.43
-2.94
7.08
1.6
Working capital
-87.54
52.89
-9.57
59.29
Other operating items
Operating
-157.98
46.64
-23.85
33.63
Capital expenditure
38.04
-181.66
6.06
-58.84
Free cash flow
-119.94
-135.01
-17.78
-25.2
Equity raised
525.41
415.07
400.25
399.92
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
9.52
251.75
88.66
115.47
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
414.99
531.81
471.12
490.19
