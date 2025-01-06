iifl-logo-icon 1
Omax Autos Ltd Cash Flow Statement

115.05
(-5.15%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-59.35

6.95

0.57

-3.78

Depreciation

-12.53

-10.25

-21.94

-23.46

Tax paid

1.43

-2.94

7.08

1.6

Working capital

-87.54

52.89

-9.57

59.29

Other operating items

Operating

-157.98

46.64

-23.85

33.63

Capital expenditure

38.04

-181.66

6.06

-58.84

Free cash flow

-119.94

-135.01

-17.78

-25.2

Equity raised

525.41

415.07

400.25

399.92

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

9.52

251.75

88.66

115.47

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

414.99

531.81

471.12

490.19

