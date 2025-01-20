Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
11.22
-10.36
-14.63
11.25
Op profit growth
20.01
-40.4
-19.23
18.05
EBIT growth
14.3
-68.92
-30.19
13.58
Net profit growth
-103.42
-169.07
-50.31
32.11
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
4.6
4.27
6.42
6.79
EBIT margin
1.54
1.5
4.34
5.31
Net profit margin
0.03
-0.98
1.27
2.18
RoCE
3.23
3.03
10.61
15.31
RoNW
0.04
-1.15
1.68
3.69
RoA
0.01
-0.49
0.77
1.57
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.15
0
6.37
12.82
Dividend per share
0
0
1
2
Cash EPS
-18.59
-21.72
-8.13
-0.72
Book value per share
94.36
95.27
99.78
94.41
Valuation ratios
P/E
279.66
0
5.9
2.85
P/CEPS
-2.25
-1.63
-4.62
-50.29
P/B
0.44
0.37
0.37
0.38
EV/EBIDTA
6.7
6.59
3.18
2.46
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
17.81
17.7
Tax payout
-37.87
-39.79
-38.03
-43.39
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
37.68
33.7
34.02
35.9
Inventory days
15.31
16.1
14.09
13.58
Creditor days
-56.87
-55.12
-50.56
-47.1
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.59
-0.54
-1.78
-2.17
Net debt / equity
1.45
1.29
0.8
0.81
Net debt / op. profit
5.8
6.29
2.42
1.87
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-69.07
-68.86
-69.75
-71.73
Employee costs
-12.88
-13.48
-11.75
-10.26
Other costs
-13.43
-13.37
-12.06
-11.2
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.