Omax Autos Ltd Key Ratios

113.36
(-0.44%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:44:59 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

11.22

-10.36

-14.63

11.25

Op profit growth

20.01

-40.4

-19.23

18.05

EBIT growth

14.3

-68.92

-30.19

13.58

Net profit growth

-103.42

-169.07

-50.31

32.11

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

4.6

4.27

6.42

6.79

EBIT margin

1.54

1.5

4.34

5.31

Net profit margin

0.03

-0.98

1.27

2.18

RoCE

3.23

3.03

10.61

15.31

RoNW

0.04

-1.15

1.68

3.69

RoA

0.01

-0.49

0.77

1.57

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.15

0

6.37

12.82

Dividend per share

0

0

1

2

Cash EPS

-18.59

-21.72

-8.13

-0.72

Book value per share

94.36

95.27

99.78

94.41

Valuation ratios

P/E

279.66

0

5.9

2.85

P/CEPS

-2.25

-1.63

-4.62

-50.29

P/B

0.44

0.37

0.37

0.38

EV/EBIDTA

6.7

6.59

3.18

2.46

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

17.81

17.7

Tax payout

-37.87

-39.79

-38.03

-43.39

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

37.68

33.7

34.02

35.9

Inventory days

15.31

16.1

14.09

13.58

Creditor days

-56.87

-55.12

-50.56

-47.1

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.59

-0.54

-1.78

-2.17

Net debt / equity

1.45

1.29

0.8

0.81

Net debt / op. profit

5.8

6.29

2.42

1.87

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-69.07

-68.86

-69.75

-71.73

Employee costs

-12.88

-13.48

-11.75

-10.26

Other costs

-13.43

-13.37

-12.06

-11.2

