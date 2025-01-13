Omax Autos Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.39
21.39
21.39
21.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
276.2
264.52
288.91
265.44
Net Worth
297.59
285.91
310.3
286.83
Minority Interest
Debt
117.63
119.29
143.47
225.28
Deferred Tax Liability Net
8.96
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
424.18
405.2
453.77
512.11
Fixed Assets
290.6
312.81
324.23
317.57
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
2.37
7.79
7.02
Networking Capital
52.97
59.99
83.27
168.36
Inventories
15.12
16.7
27.91
30.48
Inventory Days
68.89
Sundry Debtors
2.76
10.98
19.3
32.94
Debtor Days
74.45
Other Current Assets
110.62
122.07
138.69
186.06
Sundry Creditors
-44.08
-57.41
-46.76
-36.77
Creditor Days
83.11
Other Current Liabilities
-31.45
-32.35
-55.87
-44.35
Cash
80.6
30.03
38.48
19.17
Total Assets
424.17
405.2
453.77
512.12
