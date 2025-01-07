Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
161.48
466.67
1,178.95
1,042.21
yoy growth (%)
-65.39
-60.41
13.11
1.49
Raw materials
-114.17
-293.17
-800.2
-679.11
As % of sales
70.7
62.82
67.87
65.16
Employee costs
-33.06
-55.22
-167.7
-167.24
As % of sales
20.47
11.83
14.22
16.04
Other costs
-55.9
-97.61
-169.21
-163.25
As % of sales (Other Cost)
34.61
20.91
14.35
15.66
Operating profit
-41.65
20.66
41.83
32.6
OPM
-25.79
4.42
3.54
3.12
Depreciation
-12.53
-10.25
-21.94
-23.46
Interest expense
-27.21
-25.11
-30.65
-23.24
Other income
22.04
21.65
11.33
10.31
Profit before tax
-59.35
6.95
0.57
-3.78
Taxes
1.43
-2.94
7.08
1.6
Tax rate
-2.42
-42.35
1,242.07
-42.23
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-57.91
4
7.65
-2.18
Exceptional items
47.8
39.57
0
0
Net profit
-10.1
43.58
7.65
-2.18
yoy growth (%)
-123.18
469.12
-449.77
-127.69
NPM
-6.25
9.33
0.64
-0.21
