Omax Autos Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

115.6
(0.48%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:56 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Omax Autos Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

161.48

466.67

1,178.95

1,042.21

yoy growth (%)

-65.39

-60.41

13.11

1.49

Raw materials

-114.17

-293.17

-800.2

-679.11

As % of sales

70.7

62.82

67.87

65.16

Employee costs

-33.06

-55.22

-167.7

-167.24

As % of sales

20.47

11.83

14.22

16.04

Other costs

-55.9

-97.61

-169.21

-163.25

As % of sales (Other Cost)

34.61

20.91

14.35

15.66

Operating profit

-41.65

20.66

41.83

32.6

OPM

-25.79

4.42

3.54

3.12

Depreciation

-12.53

-10.25

-21.94

-23.46

Interest expense

-27.21

-25.11

-30.65

-23.24

Other income

22.04

21.65

11.33

10.31

Profit before tax

-59.35

6.95

0.57

-3.78

Taxes

1.43

-2.94

7.08

1.6

Tax rate

-2.42

-42.35

1,242.07

-42.23

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-57.91

4

7.65

-2.18

Exceptional items

47.8

39.57

0

0

Net profit

-10.1

43.58

7.65

-2.18

yoy growth (%)

-123.18

469.12

-449.77

-127.69

NPM

-6.25

9.33

0.64

-0.21

