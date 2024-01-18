|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|29 Jul 2024
|22 Aug 2024
|22 Aug 2024
|1
|10
|Final
|Recommended a Final dividend of Re.1/- (10%) per equity share of Rs.10/- each for the FY 2023-24, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting; The Final dividend shall be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration.
|Dividend
|2 May 2024
|14 May 2024
|14 May 2024
|1
|10
|Interim
|Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 02nd May, 2024 commenced at 1:15 P.M. and concluded at 4:15 p.m, inter-alia considered, approved and taken on record the Annual financial statements for the year ended 31.03.2024. Read less..
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.