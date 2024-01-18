Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 02nd May, 2024 commenced at 1:15 P.M. and concluded at 4:15 p.m, inter-alia considered, approved and taken on record the Annual financial statements for the year ended 31.03.2024. Read less..