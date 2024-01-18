iifl-logo-icon 1
Omax Autos Ltd Dividend

113.75
(3.87%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:54 PM

Omax Autos CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend29 Jul 202422 Aug 202422 Aug 2024110Final
Recommended a Final dividend of Re.1/- (10%) per equity share of Rs.10/- each for the FY 2023-24, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting; The Final dividend shall be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration.
Dividend2 May 202414 May 202414 May 2024110Interim
Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 02nd May, 2024 commenced at 1:15 P.M. and concluded at 4:15 p.m, inter-alia considered, approved and taken on record the Annual financial statements for the year ended 31.03.2024. Read less..

