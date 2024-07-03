Omax Autos Ltd Summary

Omax Autos Ltd., a part of Omax Group was incorporated on 28th April, 1983. The Company is into manufacture of sheet metal component, tubular and machined components and sprockets for two-wheelers at its two plants in Dharuhera, Haryana. In 1994-95, the company doubled the capacity of its electroplating plant and sprocket division. It has started constructing its proposed third unit at Gurgaon. It has also purchased new land in Gurgaon to put up its fourth unit to exclusively meet the requirements of the upcoming new unit of Hero Honda Motors at Gurgaon.Major Part of expansion of new Speedomax project has been completed. New automatic computerized tri-nickle coating plant is ready for production. However, to meet the enhanced demand of Hero Honda Motors Ltd and to achieve better economies of scale, company has started putting one more new Automatic computerized tri-nickle coating plant of same capacity of Speedomax & Commercial Production of plant commenced in July99.The 4th plant at IMT, Manesar started its commercial production in April,2002 at an estimated cost of Rs.18.00 crores. The company has got a major break through in getting exports from M/s Piaggio of Italy and from M/s Santhana Brothers. It is also planning to become global supplier for OEM buyers. It is also negotiating with MNCs in India for the supply of components to their international counterparts.The Gurgaon and Rewari Units of the Company commenced commercial production in October 2004. Post amalgamation of Indital Tintoria Limited with the Company, an eighth unit as a 100% dedicated supplier of components to the various plants of the company was added to the Companys existing infrastructure. The name of the unit was changed to Indital (A unit of Omax Autos Ltd.) during 2004.Commercial production at Binola Plant, the seventh unit of the Company at Village Binola, Gurgaon, commenced during the second half of the previous year 2004-05. The Company acquired 3 Lacs Shares ( 85.71% ) of Omax Steels Limited, Ludhiana and thereby making it a Subsidiary of the Company during 2006.The Company had formed a Subsidiary Company namely Omax Engineering Services Limited to provide Services in the field of Solar Energy, Gas, training in the field of engineering etc. on 15.07.2010. The Companys Lucknow Plant started its Commercial production in September 2009. A Second Assembly Line was set up with an additional annual capacity of 30,000 frames with press shop improvement at Lucknow plant. It started the production in home furnishing segment in 2008-09.During FY 2011-12, the Company set-up a 2.5 MW Wind Power Project at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan which was commissioned in the month of March 2012. It formed a Subsidiary Company in the name of GMAX Auto Limited for manufacturing tools dies, jigs fixtures etc. on 20th October, 2011. A new manufacturing plant was set up in Bawal (Haryana) during 2011-12.From January 2021, the production started at Long Member Plant with supply of all BSVI Truck models (Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles) for TATA Motors Lucknow. From June 2021, the supply of the Long Members had started for Heavy Commercial Vehicles, TATA Motors Jamshedpur. The Company commissioned the New Railway Plant during 2022. The Company came up with two state of the art manufacturing units at Lucknow-Raibareli Road, Uttar Pradesh. In 2022, it started production of long member beams for all Intermediate and Light commercial vehicles in addition to Buses and Electrical Busses.