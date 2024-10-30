|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 Oct 2024
|21 Oct 2024
|OMAX AUTOS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 As per Regulation 33 of SEBI LODR, PFA the UFR along with Limited Review Report for September Quarter 2024. Pursuant to the Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company has considered and approved Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th September, 2024 in its meeting held today i.e. on 30th October, 2024 commenced at 12:30 pm and concluded at 3:00 p.m. Please find enclosed herewith the copies of the following: 1) Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th September, 2024; 2) Limited Review Report on Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th September, 2024. As per Regulation 33 of SEBI LODR, PFA the UFR along with Limited Review Report of the quarter ended 30.09.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jul 2024
|16 Jul 2024
|OMAX AUTOS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29 (1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform that the Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 29th July 2024 at Plot No.B-26 Institutional Area Sector-32 Gurugram-122001 inter alia to consider; the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and recommendation for Final Dividend if any. Further as per companys code of conduct of Prohibition of insider trading and pursuant to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time the Trading window for dealing the securities by all designated person of the company has been closed from 01st July 2024 and will remain closed till the expiry of 48 hours after declaration of Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Please find attached the Financial Results & Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 29th July, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (LODR) 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 May 2024
|30 Mar 2024
|Approval of financial results & financial statements for March quarter 2024 and year end 2024 in Board Meeting scheduled on 02nd May, 2024. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 02nd May, 2024 commenced at 1:15 P.M. and concluded at 4:15 p.m, inter-alia considered, approved and taken on record the Annual financial statements for the year ended 31.03.2024. Read less.. Pursuant To Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR, PFA the Quick Results along with the approved Financial statements for the year ended as on 31.03.2024. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 02nd May, 2024 commenced at 1:15 P.M. and concluded at 4:15 p.m, inter-alia considered, approved and taken on record the Annual financial statements for the year ended 31.03.2024. Pursuant To Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR, PFA dividend updates for FY 2023-24. Pursuant To Reg. 30, please find info regarding record date of declaration of dividend for FY 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jan 2024
|22 Jan 2024
|OMAX AUTOS LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 30 Jan 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2023. Financial results. Unaudited Results for December Quarter 2023 along with the Limited Review Report. The previous announcement for appointment of Mr. Nikhel Kochhar as Non-Executive Director has been submitted as outcome of Board Meeting held on 30th January, 2024. Kindly ignore previous pdf attachment and consider this revised pdf attachment. Appointment of Mr. Nikhel Kochhar as Non Executive Director w.e.f. 30th January, 2024. This is to inform that Board of Directors has considered & approved inter-alia the appointment of Mr. Nikhel Kochhar (DIN: 01021382) as a Non-Executive Director of the Company commencing from 30/01/2024; subject to the approval of members of the Company in its meeting held on 30/01/2024. Please note that prior to commencement of Board Meeting, we have received his request to withdraw his consent to become an Independent Director. However, he has agreed to become a Non-Executive Director of the Company. Kindly bring it to the notice of all concerned. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.