Board Meeting 30 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

OMAX AUTOS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 As per Regulation 33 of SEBI LODR, PFA the UFR along with Limited Review Report for September Quarter 2024. Pursuant to the Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company has considered and approved Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th September, 2024 in its meeting held today i.e. on 30th October, 2024 commenced at 12:30 pm and concluded at 3:00 p.m. Please find enclosed herewith the copies of the following: 1) Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th September, 2024; 2) Limited Review Report on Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th September, 2024. As per Regulation 33 of SEBI LODR, PFA the UFR along with Limited Review Report of the quarter ended 30.09.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/10/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 16 Jul 2024

OMAX AUTOS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29 (1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform that the Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 29th July 2024 at Plot No.B-26 Institutional Area Sector-32 Gurugram-122001 inter alia to consider; the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and recommendation for Final Dividend if any. Further as per companys code of conduct of Prohibition of insider trading and pursuant to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time the Trading window for dealing the securities by all designated person of the company has been closed from 01st July 2024 and will remain closed till the expiry of 48 hours after declaration of Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Please find attached the Financial Results & Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 29th July, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (LODR) 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/07/2024)

Board Meeting 2 May 2024 30 Mar 2024

Approval of financial results & financial statements for March quarter 2024 and year end 2024 in Board Meeting scheduled on 02nd May, 2024. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 02nd May, 2024 commenced at 1:15 P.M. and concluded at 4:15 p.m, inter-alia considered, approved and taken on record the Annual financial statements for the year ended 31.03.2024. Read less.. Pursuant To Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR, PFA the Quick Results along with the approved Financial statements for the year ended as on 31.03.2024. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 02nd May, 2024 commenced at 1:15 P.M. and concluded at 4:15 p.m, inter-alia considered, approved and taken on record the Annual financial statements for the year ended 31.03.2024. Pursuant To Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR, PFA dividend updates for FY 2023-24. Pursuant To Reg. 30, please find info regarding record date of declaration of dividend for FY 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.05.2024)

