SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹196.33
Prev. Close₹196.33
Turnover(Lac.)₹39.06
Day's High₹200
Day's Low₹187.1
52 Week's High₹252.4
52 Week's Low₹135
Book Value₹162.87
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)415.62
P/E90.35
EPS2.17
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.11
22.11
22.11
22.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
332.07
335.57
330.84
327.67
Net Worth
354.18
357.68
352.95
349.78
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
543.93
492.63
509.67
577.61
yoy growth (%)
10.41
-3.34
-11.76
1.84
Raw materials
-336.49
-301.21
-270.08
-298.25
As % of sales
61.86
61.14
52.99
51.63
Employee costs
-79.55
-71.2
-78.24
-83.38
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
8.45
13.91
35.32
62.23
Depreciation
-22.12
-21.08
-20.51
-18.38
Tax paid
-0.51
21.41
-15.98
30.35
Working capital
-15.83
78.71
-77.52
-129.84
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.41
-3.34
-11.76
1.84
Op profit growth
-14.63
-23.04
-28.72
25.45
EBIT growth
-26
-34.46
-32.29
36.09
Net profit growth
-77.53
-141.2
44.54
-330.87
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
723.15
822.99
782.3
686.73
731.52
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
723.15
822.99
782.3
686.73
731.52
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
11.94
9.1
30.65
12.88
12.26
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Jayakar Krishnamurthy
Whole-time Director
Ram Ramamurthy
Independent Director
S Balasubramanian
Independent Director
Priyadarshini Lakshminarayanan
Independent Director
I V Rao
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
S Narayan.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ucal Ltd
Summary
Ucal Limited, formerly known as UCAL Fuel Systems Limited was incorporated on November 4, 1985, which changed to Ucal Limited on April 6, 2023. The Company is among the the leading Companies in Fuel Management and Emission Control Systems in the Automotive Industry in India. The Company offers a wide range of Automotive Electronics and mechatronic components and systems to address the demands of the modern mobility industry, in line with the countrys BS-VI and OBD-II regulatory standards. In addition, UCAL is keeping pace with the dynamically changing technological trends like zero emission, electrification, light-weighting, composites, electronics, flex-fuel, among others, in the auto space. As sustainability trends dictate the Mobility landscape with EVs and alternate energy shaping the transportation industry globally, UCAL has drawn-up plans to increase its participation in the EV space. Transitioning from UCAL Fuel Systems Limited to UCAL LIMITED, the Company is expanding its ambit of operations, exploring the immense possibilities in emerging segments to build a strong, sustainable and future-ready organisation.At present, Company is engaged in manufacture and sale of carburetors, mechanical fuel pumps, and multipoint fuel injection parts to the auto industry in India. The companys products include 4 wheeler carburetors, fuel pumps, 2 wheeler carburetors, genset carburetors, oil pumps, throttle body assembly, delivery pipe assembly, air suction valves, fuel filters, ele
Read More
The Ucal Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹187.98 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ucal Ltd is ₹415.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ucal Ltd is 90.35 and 1.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ucal Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ucal Ltd is ₹135 and ₹252.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ucal Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.95%, 3 Years at 4.57%, 1 Year at 34.11%, 6 Month at 8.41%, 3 Month at 2.93% and 1 Month at 6.93%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.