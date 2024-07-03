iifl-logo-icon 1
Ucal Ltd Share Price

187.98
(-4.25%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:43:42 PM

  • Open196.33
  • Day's High200
  • 52 Wk High252.4
  • Prev. Close196.33
  • Day's Low187.1
  • 52 Wk Low 135
  • Turnover (lac)39.06
  • P/E90.35
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value162.87
  • EPS2.17
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)415.62
  • Div. Yield0
Ucal Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

196.33

Prev. Close

196.33

Turnover(Lac.)

39.06

Day's High

200

Day's Low

187.1

52 Week's High

252.4

52 Week's Low

135

Book Value

162.87

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

415.62

P/E

90.35

EPS

2.17

Divi. Yield

0

Ucal Ltd Corporate Action

21 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Jul, 2024

arrow

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 May 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

arrow

Ucal Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Ucal Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:01 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 4.09%

Foreign: 4.08%

Indian: 66.19%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 29.71%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ucal Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.11

22.11

22.11

22.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

332.07

335.57

330.84

327.67

Net Worth

354.18

357.68

352.95

349.78

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

543.93

492.63

509.67

577.61

yoy growth (%)

10.41

-3.34

-11.76

1.84

Raw materials

-336.49

-301.21

-270.08

-298.25

As % of sales

61.86

61.14

52.99

51.63

Employee costs

-79.55

-71.2

-78.24

-83.38

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

8.45

13.91

35.32

62.23

Depreciation

-22.12

-21.08

-20.51

-18.38

Tax paid

-0.51

21.41

-15.98

30.35

Working capital

-15.83

78.71

-77.52

-129.84

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10.41

-3.34

-11.76

1.84

Op profit growth

-14.63

-23.04

-28.72

25.45

EBIT growth

-26

-34.46

-32.29

36.09

Net profit growth

-77.53

-141.2

44.54

-330.87

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

723.15

822.99

782.3

686.73

731.52

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

723.15

822.99

782.3

686.73

731.52

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

11.94

9.1

30.65

12.88

12.26

Ucal Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ucal Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Jayakar Krishnamurthy

Whole-time Director

Ram Ramamurthy

Independent Director

S Balasubramanian

Independent Director

Priyadarshini Lakshminarayanan

Independent Director

I V Rao

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

S Narayan.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ucal Ltd

Summary

Ucal Limited, formerly known as UCAL Fuel Systems Limited was incorporated on November 4, 1985, which changed to Ucal Limited on April 6, 2023. The Company is among the the leading Companies in Fuel Management and Emission Control Systems in the Automotive Industry in India. The Company offers a wide range of Automotive Electronics and mechatronic components and systems to address the demands of the modern mobility industry, in line with the countrys BS-VI and OBD-II regulatory standards. In addition, UCAL is keeping pace with the dynamically changing technological trends like zero emission, electrification, light-weighting, composites, electronics, flex-fuel, among others, in the auto space. As sustainability trends dictate the Mobility landscape with EVs and alternate energy shaping the transportation industry globally, UCAL has drawn-up plans to increase its participation in the EV space. Transitioning from UCAL Fuel Systems Limited to UCAL LIMITED, the Company is expanding its ambit of operations, exploring the immense possibilities in emerging segments to build a strong, sustainable and future-ready organisation.At present, Company is engaged in manufacture and sale of carburetors, mechanical fuel pumps, and multipoint fuel injection parts to the auto industry in India. The companys products include 4 wheeler carburetors, fuel pumps, 2 wheeler carburetors, genset carburetors, oil pumps, throttle body assembly, delivery pipe assembly, air suction valves, fuel filters, ele
Company FAQs

What is the Ucal Ltd share price today?

The Ucal Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹187.98 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ucal Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ucal Ltd is ₹415.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ucal Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ucal Ltd is 90.35 and 1.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ucal Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ucal Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ucal Ltd is ₹135 and ₹252.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ucal Ltd?

Ucal Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.95%, 3 Years at 4.57%, 1 Year at 34.11%, 6 Month at 8.41%, 3 Month at 2.93% and 1 Month at 6.93%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ucal Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ucal Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.28 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 29.71 %

