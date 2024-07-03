Summary

Ucal Limited, formerly known as UCAL Fuel Systems Limited was incorporated on November 4, 1985, which changed to Ucal Limited on April 6, 2023. The Company is among the the leading Companies in Fuel Management and Emission Control Systems in the Automotive Industry in India. The Company offers a wide range of Automotive Electronics and mechatronic components and systems to address the demands of the modern mobility industry, in line with the countrys BS-VI and OBD-II regulatory standards. In addition, UCAL is keeping pace with the dynamically changing technological trends like zero emission, electrification, light-weighting, composites, electronics, flex-fuel, among others, in the auto space. As sustainability trends dictate the Mobility landscape with EVs and alternate energy shaping the transportation industry globally, UCAL has drawn-up plans to increase its participation in the EV space. Transitioning from UCAL Fuel Systems Limited to UCAL LIMITED, the Company is expanding its ambit of operations, exploring the immense possibilities in emerging segments to build a strong, sustainable and future-ready organisation.At present, Company is engaged in manufacture and sale of carburetors, mechanical fuel pumps, and multipoint fuel injection parts to the auto industry in India. The companys products include 4 wheeler carburetors, fuel pumps, 2 wheeler carburetors, genset carburetors, oil pumps, throttle body assembly, delivery pipe assembly, air suction valves, fuel filters, ele

