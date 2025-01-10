To

The Members of UCAL LIMITED

Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of UCAL LIMITED ("the company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. (hereinafter referred to as "Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit (including other comprehensive loss), the changes in equity, and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of

India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note 38 (b) and 31 forming part of the Standalone Financial Statements for the year in connection with the pending RBI approval for the following:

1) Write-off made during the year 2017-18 in respect of Trade Receivable and Loan receivable aggregating to ? 15,191.85 lakhs due from the companys wholly owned subsidiary (UCAL Holdings Inc., (USA), formerly Amtec Precision Products Inc.,) and

2) Provision for Impairment made by the company during the year 2019-20 amounting to ?10,509 lakhs against investment in the companys wholly owned subsidiary (UCAL Holdings Inc., (USA), formerly Amtec Precision Products Inc.,)

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

The following have been considered as Key Audit Matters:

Sl. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Evaluation of uncertain tax positions Principal Audit Procedures: The Company has material uncertain tax positions including matters under dispute which involves significant judgment to determine the possible outcome of these disputes. ii. We obtained details of completed tax assessments and demands for the year ended March 31, 2024 from management. ii. We involved our internal experts to analyse the managements underlying assumptions in estimating the tax provision and the possible outcome of the disputes. iii. We also considered legal precedence and other rulings in evaluating managements position on these uncertain tax positions. 2 Valuation of inventories: Principal Audit Procedures: At the balance sheet date, the carrying amount of inventory amounted to Rs. 4,833.87 lakhs representing 7.29% of total assets. As per the accounting policy adopted by the Company, Inventories are valued at the lower of cost and net realisable value. To address the risk of material error on inventories, our audit procedures included amongst others: i. Evaluated the compliance of companys accounting policies with respect to inventory for compliance with applicable Accounting Standards ii. Evaluated the internal controls governing accounting of inventory and its valuation iii. Performed substantive audit procedures including observation of physical inventory count and sample verification of inventory valuation.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors Report including Annexures to Directors Report but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements, Consolidated Financial Statements and our Auditors report thereon. The other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this Auditors report.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

On receipt of other information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and we shall:

(a) If the material misstatement is corrected, perform necessary procedure to ensure the correction; or

(b) If the material misstatement is not corrected after communicating the matter to those charged with governance, take appropriate action considering our legal rights and obligations, to seek to have the uncorrected material misstatement appropriately brought to the attention of users for whom this Auditors report is prepared.

Responsibilities of Management and those charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including Other Comprehensive Income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for the safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that

are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation, and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

These Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has an

adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represents the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key

audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure-I" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the said Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity, and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the IND AS;

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. There is no qualification, reservation, or adverse remark relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith;

f. With respect to adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, we give our report in "Annexure-II". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to Standalone Financial Statements;

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197 (16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.;

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements - Refer to Note 46 to Standalone Financial Statements;

ii. The Company is not required to recognize any provision as at March 31, 2024 under the applicable Law or Accounting Standards, as it does not have any material foreseeable losses on long term contracts. The Company does not have any derivative contracts

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

iv. (a) The Management has represented that,

to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually

or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The dividend pertaining to financial year 202223 was approved in the AGM held during September 2023 and paid by the company in accordance with provisions of Sec 123 of the Act. As stated in Note 49 to the Standalone Financial Statements, the Board of Directors of

the Company in their meeting held on May 29, 2024 has not proposed distribution of dividend for the financial year 2023-24.

vi. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023. Based on our examination which includes test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

For M/s R. Subramanian and Company LLP, Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Regn. No. 004137S/S200041 Kumarasubramanian R Partner Place : Chennai M No.021888 Date: May 29, 2024 UDIN:24021888BKAJZK9672

Annexure-I to the Independent Auditors Report on

Standalone Financial Statements

With reference to Annexure-I referred to in paragraph 1 in Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of the Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, we report that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant, and Equipment (PPE).

(B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) We are informed by the Company that the PPE has not been physically verified by the management during the year though there is a regular programme of verification. In our opinion, having regard to the size of the company and nature of the assets, the verification process needs to be strengthened

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the examination of the documents provided to us, we report that the title deeds (including those that have been deposited with banks whose duplicate deeds are held by the Company) of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) as disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements are held in the name of the Company as at the Balance Sheet date.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2024 and accordingly, reporting on clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations provided to us, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder and accordingly, reporting on clause 3(i)

(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ii) (a) According to the information and explanation provided to us, the physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the Management. In our opinion, the coverage and the procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. Discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were not noticed on such physical verification. However, regarding the inventory sent out for processing and lying with Outside processing vendors, the management has been taking confirmation of stock held by concerned parties on yearly basis with respect to operating plants. Regarding in-operative plants, neither confirmation is being taken nor physical verification is conducted.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 Crores in aggregate from banks and/or financial institutions during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. However, as observed from the respective sanction letters submitted to us by the management, the lenders have not stipulated any submission of quarterly returns or statements.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made investments in its associate company during the year.

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the Company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee, or provided security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the investments made during the year are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the Company has not granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the Company has not granted loans or advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no loans or advance in the nature of loan granted to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of investments made. Further, the Company has not provided any loans and security in respect of which provisions of sections 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance

of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

(vii) (a) Based on the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Income-tax, Goods and Services Tax, Customs Duty, Cess, Employees State Insurance and other material statutory dues applicable to it, have generally been regularly deposited by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Income-tax, Goods and Services Tax, Customs Duty, Employees State Insurance, Cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of Provident Fund, Income-tax, Goods and Services Tax, Customs Duty, Sales Tax, Service tax, Duty of Customs, Value Added Tax, Cess and other Statutory dues which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of any dispute except as reported below:

Name of the Statute Period to which the amount relates Demand Amount* (^ in lakhs) Forum where dispute is pending Sales Tax and Value Added Tax FY-2010-11 to 201718 under VAT 72.53 High Court of Madras Sales Tax and Value Added Tax FY-2010-11 to 201718 under CST 2,042.47 High Court of Madras Sales Tax and Value Added Tax For A.Y.2011-12 to A.Y.2015-16 1,870.70 Set aside by High Court of Madras and referred back to assessment officer for De Novo Assessment Central Sales Tax AY 2007-08 4.77 Set aside by Appellate Deputy Commissioner, Chennai and referred back to assessment officer for De Novo Assessment Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax -AY- 2017-18 319.29 CIT (Appeals), Chennai Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax -AY- 2017-18 126.79 CIT (Appeals), Chennai Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax -AY- 2018-19 1,561.67 Set aside by High Court of Madras and referred back to assessment officer for De Novo Assessment Excise Duty/ Service tax and GST From FY 2017-18 till Date 503.15 Asst. / Joint Commissioner of GST, Central Excise and DGFT

(viii) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations

given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the examination of the records of the Company, the term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. Hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments). Hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.,

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year under audit. Hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under section 143(12) of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT- 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year.

(c) As represented to us by the management and according to the information given to us, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) (a) The Company is not a Nidhi company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(b) The Company is not a Nidhi company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(c) The Company is not a Nidhi company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act, wherever applicable and the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable Ind AS.

(xiv) (a) According to the information and explanations provided to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued for the year under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or directors of its subsidiary or associate company, as applicable, or persons connected with them and hence provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable.

(xvi) (a) According to the information and explanation provided to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934 (2 of 1934).

(b) According to the information and explanation provided to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing finance activities. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) According to the information and explanation provided to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanation provided to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Group does not have any Core Investment Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and the immediately preceding financial year. Accordingly, clause 3(xvii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us, on the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 44 to the financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) IAccording to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the examination of the records of the Company, there are no amounts remaining unspent in respect of other than ongoing projects. Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanation provided to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any ongoing projects under Section 135(5) of the Act. Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xxi) Reporting under clause (xxi) of the Order is not applicable as the same is required to be reported only in case of consolidated financial statements.

For M/s R. Subramanian and Company LLP, Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Regn. No. 004137S/S200041 Kumarasubramanian R Partner Place : Chennai M No.021888 Date: May 29, 2024 UDIN:24021888BKAJZK9672

Annexure-II to Independent Auditors Report on the

Standalone Financial Statements

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of UCAL LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company, considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting, issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We have conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and

their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements , assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial

Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material aspects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to

Standalone Financial Statements established by the Company, considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.