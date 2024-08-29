|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|Fixed the date of convening the 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company as Friday, the 27 September, 2024 through Video Conferencing / Other Audio-Visual Means in accordance with the applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India. We enclose copies of newspaper advertisement in respect of Notice of 38th Annual General Meeting to shareholders, remote E-voting and Book Closure (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.08.2024) The proceedings of 38th Annual General Meeting held on 27th September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024)
