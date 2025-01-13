Ucal Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.11
22.11
22.11
22.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
332.07
335.57
330.84
327.67
Net Worth
354.18
357.68
352.95
349.78
Minority Interest
Debt
159.16
154.63
187.61
218.31
Deferred Tax Liability Net
15.99
19.16
17.78
23.81
Total Liabilities
529.33
531.47
558.34
591.9
Fixed Assets
376.67
349.27
353.45
370.18
Intangible Assets
Investments
112.38
112.59
112.29
112.33
Deferred Tax Asset Net
28
54.2
54.98
59.83
Networking Capital
7.17
14.09
36.18
18.36
Inventories
48.34
42.71
53.67
53.43
Inventory Days
36.01
39.58
Sundry Debtors
76.28
67.87
62.26
92.9
Debtor Days
41.77
68.83
Other Current Assets
31.95
52.74
43.71
39.29
Sundry Creditors
-89.9
-105.49
-80.24
-119.47
Creditor Days
53.84
88.51
Other Current Liabilities
-59.5
-43.74
-43.22
-47.79
Cash
5.13
1.32
1.45
31.22
Total Assets
529.35
531.47
558.35
591.92
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.