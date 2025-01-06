iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ucal Ltd Cash Flow Statement

186.71
(-4.90%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ucal Ltd

Ucal FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

8.45

13.91

35.32

62.23

Depreciation

-22.12

-21.08

-20.51

-18.38

Tax paid

-0.51

21.41

-15.98

30.35

Working capital

-15.83

78.71

-77.52

-129.84

Other operating items

Operating

-30.01

92.95

-78.7

-55.62

Capital expenditure

3.31

14.96

98.71

24.02

Free cash flow

-26.7

107.91

20

-31.6

Equity raised

650.57

583.96

766.94

934.05

Investing

-0.03

1.23

-105.35

0.4

Financing

112.3

157.6

94.1

105.17

Dividends paid

0

0

0

22.11

Net in cash

736.12

850.71

775.7

1,030.14

Ucal : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ucal Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.