Ucal Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
8.45
13.91
35.32
62.23
Depreciation
-22.12
-21.08
-20.51
-18.38
Tax paid
-0.51
21.41
-15.98
30.35
Working capital
-15.83
78.71
-77.52
-129.84
Other operating items
Operating
-30.01
92.95
-78.7
-55.62
Capital expenditure
3.31
14.96
98.71
24.02
Free cash flow
-26.7
107.91
20
-31.6
Equity raised
650.57
583.96
766.94
934.05
Investing
-0.03
1.23
-105.35
0.4
Financing
112.3
157.6
94.1
105.17
Dividends paid
0
0
0
22.11
Net in cash
736.12
850.71
775.7
1,030.14
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.