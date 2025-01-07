Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
543.93
492.63
509.67
577.61
yoy growth (%)
10.41
-3.34
-11.76
1.84
Raw materials
-336.49
-301.21
-270.08
-298.25
As % of sales
61.86
61.14
52.99
51.63
Employee costs
-79.55
-71.2
-78.24
-83.38
As % of sales
14.62
14.45
15.35
14.43
Other costs
-81.88
-66.32
-91.3
-97.7
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.05
13.46
17.91
16.91
Operating profit
46
53.89
70.03
98.26
OPM
8.45
10.93
13.74
17.01
Depreciation
-22.12
-21.08
-20.51
-18.38
Interest expense
-19.27
-23.56
-21.85
-22.2
Other income
3.84
4.66
7.66
4.56
Profit before tax
8.45
13.91
35.32
62.23
Taxes
-0.51
21.41
-15.98
30.35
Tax rate
-6.1
153.94
-45.25
48.77
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
7.93
35.32
19.33
92.59
Exceptional items
0
0
-105.09
-151.91
Net profit
7.93
35.32
-85.75
-59.32
yoy growth (%)
-77.53
-141.2
44.54
-330.87
NPM
1.45
7.17
-16.82
-10.27
