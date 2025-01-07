iifl-logo-icon 1
Ucal Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

187
(0.16%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

543.93

492.63

509.67

577.61

yoy growth (%)

10.41

-3.34

-11.76

1.84

Raw materials

-336.49

-301.21

-270.08

-298.25

As % of sales

61.86

61.14

52.99

51.63

Employee costs

-79.55

-71.2

-78.24

-83.38

As % of sales

14.62

14.45

15.35

14.43

Other costs

-81.88

-66.32

-91.3

-97.7

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.05

13.46

17.91

16.91

Operating profit

46

53.89

70.03

98.26

OPM

8.45

10.93

13.74

17.01

Depreciation

-22.12

-21.08

-20.51

-18.38

Interest expense

-19.27

-23.56

-21.85

-22.2

Other income

3.84

4.66

7.66

4.56

Profit before tax

8.45

13.91

35.32

62.23

Taxes

-0.51

21.41

-15.98

30.35

Tax rate

-6.1

153.94

-45.25

48.77

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

7.93

35.32

19.33

92.59

Exceptional items

0

0

-105.09

-151.91

Net profit

7.93

35.32

-85.75

-59.32

yoy growth (%)

-77.53

-141.2

44.54

-330.87

NPM

1.45

7.17

-16.82

-10.27

