|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|21 Nov 2024
|19 Dec 2024
|EGM Notice convening the EGM on 19th December 2024 is enclosed Proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 19.12.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.12.2024)
|EGM
|19 Feb 2024
|15 Mar 2024
|EGM 15/03/2024 The Second Extra-Ordinary General Meetin of the Company for the FY 2023-24 will be held on Friday, the 15th March 2024 at 11.00 a.m through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means. PROCEEDINGS OF THE SECOND EXTRA-ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2023-24 HELD THROUGH VIDEO CONFERENCE/OTHER AUDIO VISUAL MEANS (VC/OAVM) HELD TODAY i.e., 15th March 2024 AT THE REGISTERED OFFICE Read less.. VOTING RESULTS ALONG WITH SCRUTINIZER REPORT FOR THE EGM HELD TODAY I.E., 15TH MARCH 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.03.2024)
