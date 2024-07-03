Ucal Ltd Summary

Ucal Limited, formerly known as UCAL Fuel Systems Limited was incorporated on November 4, 1985, which changed to Ucal Limited on April 6, 2023. The Company is among the the leading Companies in Fuel Management and Emission Control Systems in the Automotive Industry in India. The Company offers a wide range of Automotive Electronics and mechatronic components and systems to address the demands of the modern mobility industry, in line with the countrys BS-VI and OBD-II regulatory standards. In addition, UCAL is keeping pace with the dynamically changing technological trends like zero emission, electrification, light-weighting, composites, electronics, flex-fuel, among others, in the auto space. As sustainability trends dictate the Mobility landscape with EVs and alternate energy shaping the transportation industry globally, UCAL has drawn-up plans to increase its participation in the EV space. Transitioning from UCAL Fuel Systems Limited to UCAL LIMITED, the Company is expanding its ambit of operations, exploring the immense possibilities in emerging segments to build a strong, sustainable and future-ready organisation.At present, Company is engaged in manufacture and sale of carburetors, mechanical fuel pumps, and multipoint fuel injection parts to the auto industry in India. The companys products include 4 wheeler carburetors, fuel pumps, 2 wheeler carburetors, genset carburetors, oil pumps, throttle body assembly, delivery pipe assembly, air suction valves, fuel filters, electric throttle valves, and machined castings. It offers its products primarily to original equipment manufacturers.During the year 1997-1998, the company commenced the commercial production of Two Wheeler carburetor to TVS Suzuki Limited, Oil pump to Maruti Udyog Limited and in the same year the company installed capacity increased namely, two wheeler carburetors from 240,000 Nos to 400,000 Nos and Fuel Pumps from 120,000 Nos to 180,000 Nos. During the year 1998-1999, the company successfully launched Maruti Omini carburetors and in the same year, the installed capacity of two wheeler carburetors was increased from 400,000 Nos to 740,000 Nos and four wheeler carburetors from 360,000 Nos to 420,000 Nos.During the year 1998-1999, the company established third plant at Gurgaon, near Delhi and in the same year the company added a new product, namely Air suction Valve to its range. Air suction Valve a device used in four-stoke two wheelers manufactured by Hero Honda to meet emission norms. During the year 1999-2000 the company commenced supplies of new model BS type carburetors for fitment to 4-stroke motorcycle FIERO manufactured by TVS Suzuki Limited. During the year 2000-2001, the company commenced commercial production of Gurgaon plant and in the same year the company commenced supplies of new model of VM type carburetors for 4-stroke Yamaha Motor Crux motor -cycle and multi point fuel Injection parts such as Throttle Body and Delivery pipe Assembly to Mikuni Corporation, Japan. During the year the company supplied 100% of Hero Hondas requirement of Air Suction Valves (to meet emission norms) for producing 1 million motorcycles. During year 2001-2002, the company launched three products namely, Carburetors and Air Suction Valve for 110cc Motorcycles, New model BS type Carburetor for 4 stroke model Motorcycle, and Throttle Body for Electric Throttle Valve. During the year, the company purchased two Wind Electronic Generator situated at Nagercoil and in the same year the company increased the capacity of Choke Opener from 60,000 Nos to 100,000 Nos.During the year 2002-2003, the company increased the installed capacity of Piston Valves from 300,000 Nos to 420,000 Nos and Pressure Die Castings from 540 tons to 780 tons. During the year 2003-2004, the company further increased the installed capacities of Piston Valves from 420,000 to 500,000 and Pressure Die Castings from 780 tons to 1000 tons.During the year 2004-2005, the company supplied VM model carburetor to the Rear engine and front engine model of three wheeler passenger carriers of Bajaj Auto Limited and also the company developed the ASDI system for stroke three wheelers of Bajaj Auto Limited in technical assistance agreement with Orbite Engine Company, Australia. During the year the company increased the installed capacities of Throttle body assembly from 640,000 Nos to 760,000 Nos, Delivery pipe assembly from 600,000 Nos to 760,000 Nos and Fuel filter from 500,000 Nos to 600,000 Nos.During the year 2006-2007, the company set up a new plant at Maraimalai Nagar, and also commenced commercial production. During the year the company further increased the installed capacity of Throttle body assembly from 840,000 Nos to 1,000,000 Nos, Delivery pipe assembly from 840,000 Nos to 1,000,000 Nos and Fuel filter from 660,000 Nos to 720,000 Nos.During the year 2008-2009, Ucal Machine Tools Ltd, the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, amalgamated with the company.Commercial production commenced at the Bawal facility on 28th February 2011 and at the Mahindra City facility on 27th June 2011. The Company introduced fully automated manufacturing lines at Bawal, completed first phase of construction plant in Chengalpattu and commenced operations on a small scale in 2012.In 2015-16, the shareholding of M/s Carburettors Limited increased to 51.19% in UCAL Fuel Systems Limited(UFSL) and consequently, M/s Carburettors Limited became the Holding Company of UFSL.During 2016-17, new facilities were enhanced in machining, assembly and testing processes. CNC machines which provide the flexibility to suit any new product / variant were used in creating the new facilities. With BS IV norms having come into effect from April 2017 the carburettor design had been enhanced to meet the BSIV requirement. To cater to this change in vehicle emission norms, facilities were added and improvements made in existing facilities.U-Rise - a major transformational blueprint was launched during the year 2023 to build UCAL as an agile, strong and future-focused global Company. Major products launched in 2023 included Mechanical Carburetors and kits developed to address the various requirements of the Aftermarket; Mechanical Carburetors for different applications for the 2W & 3W segment, aligned to customer requirements for the export market; Plastic Fuel Rails for the Passenger Car segment; Fuel injection systems for power sport (snowbike) application including Throttle Body Assembly, Engine Control Unit, Fuel Delivery Module, Fuel Injector - the product system integration and calibration; Electronic Carburetors and Electric Air Suction Valves for the 2W segment to meet BSVI OBDII requirements and oil pump for the passenger car segment.New products launched in 2023-24 included Carburetors for Utility Engine Applications for the Export Market; Fuel Rail Assemblies for the 4-Wheeler Applications for 3 different projects; Mechanical Throttle Body for 2-Wheeler FI systems; Intake-throttle body for various diesel applications in commercial vehicles and Electric Horn for all types of vehicles for the Aftermarket.